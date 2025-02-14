Lucid Gravity Now Available to Configure and Order for Customers in Canada on the Lucid Motors Website

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring starts at $134,500 1 CDN and is available to order now

Grand Touring includes a NACS charging port and is projected to have more than 720km 2 of range, 400 kW fast charging, and access to the Tesla Supercharger network

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced the availability of the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring for customers in Canada on the "Design Yours" configurator on the Lucid Motors website, links to which can be found here for English and here for French. Conceived from the ground up without compromise, Lucid Gravity is enabled by Lucid's revolutionary technology to provide the interior space and practicality of a full-size SUV within the exterior footprint of a mid-size SUV. As a result, it provides a sophisticated space for up to seven adults, game-changing versatility, and an unparalleled driving experience.

Lucid Gravity Variants & Options

Lucid today opened orders to customers in Canada for the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring. The full Lucid Gravity product line includes:

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, starting at $134,500 1 CDN The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is equipped with dual electric motors delivering 828 horsepower and over 720km 2 of projected range on a single charge.

CDN Lucid Gravity Touring, starting at $113,500 1 CDN The Lucid Gravity Touring is planned for late 2025. Full specifications will be revealed later.

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring can be configured in six exterior colors, including the optional launch color Aurora Green Metallic, and with a variety of wheel designs and sizes ranging from 20 to 23 inches. Five interior themes are available, each of which incorporates sustainable and premium materials to evoke a different part of California's iconic landscape. The standard Stealth Appearance features dark polished and painted finishes on exterior surfaces and trim. For those who prefer brighter trim, the optional Platinum Appearance applies a silver luster to exterior accents and trim.

The Lucid Gravity comes standard with two rows of seats for up to five occupants. An optional three-row version seats up to seven people with ample space still available for cargo. The Comfort & Convenience Package is standard in Canada and elevates the Lucid Gravity experience with auto-cinching soft-close doors, a heated steering wheel, heated windshield wipers, heated second row seats, rear side window sunshades, acoustic laminated rear privacy glass, and active cabin air filtration.

Access to Tesla Supercharger Network + Groundbreaking Technology to Maximize Charging Speed

Lucid Gravity will have wide access, with no adapter necessary, to the Tesla Supercharger network, the most available and convenient charging network in Canada.

Groundbreaking technology will allow the 926V Lucid Gravity Grand Touring to charge seamlessly at up to 400 kW on 1000V charging equipment and at sustained speeds of up to 225 kW on 500V architecture fast chargers, including Tesla V3 Superchargers.

To enable this superlative charging performance, Lucid developed and patented an innovative technology employing its proprietary rear motor drive unit to boost the charging voltage of 500V to match the 926V of the Lucid battery pack. Unlike the pack splitting solutions used by some competitors, this high-tech solution permits charging with the highest voltage that a charging station is capable of outputting and therefore enables the efficient utilization of electrical current and consequent reduction of cable heat. This novel technology allows full compatibility with 500V and 1000V charging networks, offering Lucid Gravity customers maximum charging speed on whatever charger is most accessible. At peak charging rates, the Lucid Gravity sustains a robust charging curve, adding about 200 miles in less than 12 minutes.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and expectations with respect to the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring and Touring models, including their production and order timing, specifications, features, configurations, options, packages, capabilities, charging performance and compatibility, ranges, plans and expectations with respect to access to the Tesla Supercharger network, and the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of Lucid's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

1 All prices are in Canadian dollars and include $2,300 destination fee and $200 documentation fee as well as the $100 federal air conditioning tax. Excludes Federal Luxury Tax, sales tax and provincial levies & fees

2 Manufacturer's projected estimate for Lucid Gravity Grand Touring when equipped with 20"F/21"R wheels and configured as 2-row, 5-seat vehicle is 720 kilometres; NRCan estimates will be provided when available. Actual range will be dependent on many factors, including battery age, driving habits, charging habits, temperatures, accessory use, and other factors as will be described in the owner's manual

