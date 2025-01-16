Canadian Pricing Announced for the Highly Anticipated Lucid Gravity SUV

Lucid Gravity Touring will start at $113,5001 CDN with Grand Touring starting at $134,5001 CDN

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced Canadian pricing for the groundbreaking Lucid Gravity SUV. The Lucid Gravity Touring will be priced from $113,5001 CDN, while the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring will start at $134,5001 CDN. Orders for the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring model, offering 828 horsepower and a projected range surpassing 720 kilometres2, will open for Canadian customers soon, with the Lucid Gravity Touring added to the model lineup in late 2025.

Lucid Gravity

"The anticipation in Canada for Lucid Gravity's unprecedented combination of versatility, performance, design, and all-around capability has been extraordinary," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO at Lucid. "This revolutionary vehicle is uniquely enabled through our technology and is perfectly suited to the demands of the Canadian market."

The Lucid Gravity is thoughtfully designed for optimal functionality, with space for up to seven adults plus all their gear. Lucid Gravity offers nearly 3400 litres of total usable cargo space including the frunk, which has an optional frunk seat that can accommodate two adults while the vehicle is parked.

Lucid Gravity also draws upon Lucid's renowned electric powertrain technology, including in-house electric motors. Lucid Gravity's extraordinary efficiency enables a projected range surpassing 720 kilometres2 from a 123kWh battery pack, only slightly larger than that of the 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring. This enables a confident and agile driving experience and exceptional interior spaciousness. An optional three-chamber air suspension adapts to changing terrain, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride and precise handling.

Lucid Gravity will be at the Montreal International Auto Show from January 17 – 26.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.



1 All prices are in Canadian dollars and include $2,300 destination fee and $200 documentation fee as well as the $100 federal air conditioning tax. Excludes Federal Luxury Tax, sales tax and provincial levies & fees



2 Manufacturer's projected estimate for Lucid Gravity Grand Touring when equipped with 20"F/21"R wheels and configured as 2-row, 5-seat vehicle is 720 kilometres; NRCan estimates will be provided when available. Actual range will be dependent on many factors, including battery age, driving habits, charging habits, temperatures, accessory use, and other factors as will be described in the owner's manual

Media Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucid Group