Four Seasons and Lucid Team Up to Offer Guests Sustainable Driving Experiences

TORONTO and NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Global luxury hospitality leader Four Seasons and Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, announce a new partnership grounded in a shared vision of an exceptional, sustainable lifestyle. The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to environmental stewardship and responds to a growing guest desire for added flexibility and unique, eco-friendly experiences during their stay.

Program elements include the following offerings at participating Four Seasons properties:

Complimentary driving experience – Based on availability and bookable at no cost both on-site and online, guests can reserve a Lucid vehicle for their own use. Concierge teams will also provide a suggested route map highlighting the best of the surrounding locales, allowing guests the flexibility and freedom to explore a destination at their leisure.





Chauffeured Lucid house car – Four Seasons guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the comforts of a chauffeured Lucid house car in addition to those available for guests to drive themselves.





Electric charging stations – Lucid is also providing electric vehicle chargers, as necessary. Lucid chargers are compatible with other electric vehicle types, allowing both hotel guests and community members to conveniently charge their own vehicles.

"At Four Seasons, we offer guests the very best in both products and personalized services through an unwavering commitment to excellence," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "We are excited to partner with Lucid to create this new, sustainable luxury experience for our guests."

"Every time guests step into a Lucid Air, they will be welcomed by a meticulously crafted interior, elegant design, and a driving experience that is unmatched by any other vehicle on the road today," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO at Lucid. "Through this partnership, the world's most advanced electric vehicle will now be available as a guest amenity, further enhancing the travel experience at Four Seasons properties across the globe."

Program rollout is anticipated to begin this Fall at participating Four Seasons hotels and resorts in the US, with additional properties in North America, Europe and the Middle East to be added to the program in the months following.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air Grand Touring, delivers best-in-class performance and world-leading range of up to 512 miles on a single charge. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 132 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts.

Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com .

To learn more about Four Seasons For Good, click here to read the company's latest ESG Report.

