LSL PHARMA GROUP GRANTS SHARE OPTIONS

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (TSXV: LSL.DB) ("the Corporation" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, announced that it has granted an aggregate of 625,000 share options (each, an "Option") to three new officers and employees of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's share option plan.

Each Option is exercisable for one common share in the capital of LSL Pharma (a "Share") at a price of $0.37 per Share. This is a normal-course grant that comprises part of the long-term compensation and employee retention incentives program provided by the Corporation. Options will vest in three equal twelve (12) month installments commencing on January 17, 2026, with all of the Options expiring on January 17, 2035.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. For further information, please visit www.groupelslpharma.com .

François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer, (514) 664-7700, E-mail: [email protected]; Luc Mainville, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 664-7700 ext:301, E-mail : [email protected]