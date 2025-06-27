LSL PHARMA GROUP SECURES $17.5 MILLION FROM DESJARDINS AND BDC

• Financing to include new $7.5 million line of credit from Desjardins and $10 million term loan from Desjardins and BDC

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) ("LSL Pharma" or the "Corporation"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced having secured a new $7.5 million operating line of credit (the "New Line of Credit") from Caisse Populaire Desjardins des Patriotes ("Desjardins") as well as new $10 million pari-passu term loan from BDC and Caisse Populaire Desjardins (the "Term Loan").

The New Line of Credit which is now available, represents a $4.2 million increase over the prior combined line of credit from TD Bank and Scotia Bank. The Term Loan financing expected to close on or about July 7, 2025 will be disbursed in three separate tranches. The first tranche to be disbursed on closing and serve to reimburse existing loans totalling $3.2 million plus accrued interest, as well as all outstanding Convertible Debentures listed asTSXV: LSL.DB, representing a principal amount of $3.288 million plus accrued interest (the "Redemption"). The Redemption will be subject to TSXV approval and a formal announcement and notice to Debenture holders, as per the terms of the Debenture Indenture dated November 1, 2023, which is available under LSL Pharma's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

The second and third tranches will be used to fund capital expenditures and serve to reimburse other debts and loans. Disbursement of the second and third tranches is subject to certain conditions and is expected to be made available before the end of the current fiscal year. The New loan once fully disbursed, will help reduce the Corporation's annual debt servicing requirements and contribute to lower the Corporation's overall interest costs.

Interest rate on the New Line of Credit as well as the Desjardins portion of the Term Loan will be based on Desjardins' prime rate plus 1%, which may be reduced based on financial criteria. The BDC portion of the Term Loan will be BDC's base rate plus 2.0% (the "Rate"). The Rate may be reduced by up to 2.5% should LSL Pharma meet certain financial criteria. The various portions of the New Loan will be amortized over 8 to 20 years, include a capital repayment moratorium for the first year on the BDC portion and will be subject to nominal financial covenants.

"We are pleased to announce this New Financing and thank Desjardins and BDC for supporting LSL Pharma and sharing our vision, as we keep implementing organic and strategic growth initiatives" said Francois Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The New Line of Credit and Term loan will significantly increase our working capital flexibility by providing us with in excess of $6 million of additional financing not allocated to loans/debt repayments", said Luc Mainville, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

About LSL Pharma Group Inc.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. Companies forming part of LSL Pharma Group are Steri-Med Pharma Inc., LSL Laboratory Inc., Virage Santé Inc. and Dermolab Pharma Ltd. For further information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer, (514) 664-7700, E-mail: [email protected] Or Luc Mainville, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 664-7700 ext:301, E-mail : [email protected]