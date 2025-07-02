LSL PHARMA GROUP ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 11% UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) ("LSL Pharma" or the "Corporation"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that TSX Trust Company (the "Trustee"), in accordance with the trust indenture dated November 1, 2023 between the Corporation and the Trustee (the "Indenture"), will be providing notice of early redemption of all of the Corporation's outstanding $3,288,000 aggregate principal amount of 11% convertible unsecured convertible debentures, originally due October 31, 2028 (the "Convertible Debentures"). The Convertible Debentures will be redeemed by the Trustee on August 4, 2025 (the "Redemption Date"), in accordance with the terms of the Indenture. The Convertible Debentures, which are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol LSL.DB, will cease trading on the Redemption Date, in accordance with TSXV policies.

On the Redemption Date, the Trustee will pay holders of Convertible Debentures a redemption price equal to $10.40 for each $10 principal amount of Convertible Debentures (which includes the early repayment premium required pursuant to the Indenture) plus all accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the Redemption Date.

Beneficial holders of the Convertible Debentures are encouraged to contact their investment dealer to coordinate the surrender of their Convertible Debentures or if they have any questions about the redemption. No action is required to be taken by holders of the Convertible Debentures in connection with the redemption.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. Companies forming part of LSL Pharma Group include Steri-Med Pharma Inc., LSL Laboratory Inc., Virage Santé Inc. and Dermolab Pharma Ltd. For further information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those identified in the Corporation's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as legislative or regulatory developments, increased competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements made herein should be read in conjunction with such documents.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events referred to in the forward-looking statements will transpire, and if any of them do, the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Corporation does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer, (514) 664-7700, E-mail: [email protected] Or Luc Mainville, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 664-7700 ext:301, E-mail : [email protected]