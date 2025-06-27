LSL PHARMA GROUP ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) ("LSL Pharma" or the "Corporation"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today in Boucherville, Québec at the Corporation's headquarters (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

Mr. François Roberge, Mr. Frank Dellafera, Mr. Mario Paradis and Mr. Louis Laflamme were elected directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed or elected.

Each of the remaining director nominees have received less than 50% of the votes cast in favour of their election. At the Corporation's request, these nominees may continue in office, for a maximum of 90 days for transition purposes, after which the Board will accept their resignations.

Full voting results are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Appointment of Auditors

Audacie Inc. has been re-appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The current 10% rolling stock option plan of the Corporation has been re-approved until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting, including full voting results, can be found in the notice and accompanying management information circular filed in respect of the Meeting and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetic and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. Companies forming part of LSL Pharma Group include Steri-Med Pharma Inc., LSL Laboratory Inc., Virage Santé Inc. and Dermolab Pharma Ltée. For further information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

