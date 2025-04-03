LSL PHARMA GROUP ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF TWO AGREEMENTS TO MARKET NEW OPHTHALMIC PRODUCTS IN CANADA

Sales of new products expected to start as of Q4-2025

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC (TSXV: LSL) (TSXV: LSL.DB) (the "Company" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the signing of two new agreements to market six (6) to ten (10) sterile eye drops for the prescription market in Canada.

"We are extremely pleased to have signed these two commercial agreements for new prescription ophthalmic products. These products will significantly enhance the ophthalmic portfolio of our Steri-Med Pharma division. The Company expects to start commercialization of some of these products as early as the fourth quarter of 2025. Together, these products represent an annual market of over $105 million in Canada, according to IQVIA Canada data", said François Roberge, President and CEO.

Four of the new products would be exclusive to the Company for the Canadian market, and have no generic equivalent on the Canadian market to date. The commercialization of new products remains subject to satisfactory due diligence by the Company and to regulatory approvals. In parallel with the internal development of new prescription and over-the-counter sterile ophthalmic ointments, LSL Pharma intends to pursue its efforts to conclude new commercial agreements with local and international strategic partners for the addition of ophthalmic drops to its sterile product portfolio.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid forms. For further information, please visit www.groupelslpharma.com.

