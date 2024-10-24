LSL PHARMA GROUP ANNOUNCES THE FIRST INTEREST PAYMENT ON THE CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES LISTED AS LSL.DB

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) ("LSL Pharma" or the "Corporation"), an integrated Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, reports that it will make on October 31, 2024, the first interest payment (the "Interest Payment") on its outstanding Unsecured Redeemable Debentures (the "Debentures") listed on the TSXV under symbol "LSL.DB". The Corporation will pay to each Debenture holder an amount of $113.025 per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures which represents accrued interest payable from November 1, 2023, to October 31, 2024.

The Debentures which may be redeemed by the Corporation, have a maturity date of October 31, 2028

(the "Maturity Date "), and accrue interest at the rate of 11% per annum (from October 31, 2024 to but excluding April 30, 2025, subject to adjustments thereafter) payable semi-annually on the last day of April and October of each year with the next interest payment to take place on April 30, 2025. At the holders' option, the Debentures may be converted into Class A shares of the Corporation at any time and from time to time, up to the Maturity Date, at a conversion price of $0.70 per Class A share.

For additional details regarding the Debentures, please refer to the Debenture Indenture dated November 1, 2023, which is available under LSL Pharma's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About LSL Pharma Group Inc.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is an integrated Canadian-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as natural health products in solid and liquid dosage forms. For further information, please visit our website at www.groupelslpharma.com.

François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer, (514) 664-7700, E-mail: [email protected] Or Luc Mainville, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, (514) 664-7700 Ext: 301, E-mail : [email protected]