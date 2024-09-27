The Government of Canada is making investments in tourism across British Columbia to attract visitors and drive local economic growth

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - British Columbia is home to breathtaking natural attractions and unique arts and culture experiences that bring the world to our doorstep. Tourism is important to Canada's economy and creates good jobs in communities, from major city centres to rural and remote areas, to Indigenous communities. In the Lower Mainland, tourism business owners, operators and entrepreneurs have ambitious plans and PacifiCan is here to support those ambitions.

Image of design concepts for the St. Roch project. Text reads: Lower Mainland attractions receive $1.6 million to create memorable cultural experiences and boost Indigenous tourism (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, in celebration of World Tourism Day, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $1.6 million in funding through PacifiCan's Tourism Growth Program for seven Lower Mainland organizations. This funding will help create dynamic tourism experiences, from arts exhibitions and family-friendly festivals to historic sites that showcase the region's rich Indigenous history and knowledge.

As part of today's announcement, Indigenous Tourism BC is receiving $350,000 in funding to provide Indigenous communities and businesses with capacity-building workshops and professional content development, producing engaging videos and photos for social media campaigns and websites. This will boost business growth by spreading the message near and far about the exceptional Indigenous tourism offerings in B.C. while celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Indigenous communities throughout our province.

The Vancouver Maritime Museum is receiving $250,000 to revitalize the St. Roch National Historic Site for the first time since 1974. The St. Roch was the first ship to navigate the Northwest Passage west to east and circumnavigate North America. PacifiCan funding will create an immersive, accessible showcase of Inuit perspectives and traditional Indigenous navigation, such as reading stars, winds, and currents - skills passed down through generations.

Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is receiving $250,000 to create a dynamic new event for the 2024 Vancouver International Film Festival, showcasing exclusive in-person experiences, interactive live events, art exhibitions, and performances by acclaimed filmmakers. By integrating film, music, and creative arts and technology, the festival will boost attendance from both local and international visitors.

Other investments included in today's announcement include:

$205,270 for Fort Langley Community Improvement Society to revitalize the historic Community Hall

for Fort Langley Community Improvement Society to revitalize the historic Community Hall $201,000 for Nectar Yoga Retreat to enhance its health and wellness offerings on Bowen Island

for Nectar Yoga Retreat to enhance its health and wellness offerings on $129,500 for Tourism Burnaby to expand its local Halloween Festival

for Tourism Burnaby to expand its local Halloween Festival $250,000 for Yes Cycle to expand its bicycle and e-scooter rental operations in Vancouver

More details about the organizations receiving funding can be found in the backgrounder below.

Projects like the ones announced today deliver memorable experiences for Canadian and international visitors alike. They create jobs, grow the local economy, enrich communities, and put B.C. on the map as a destination of choice.

Quotes

"The Lower Mainland is home to world-class tourism attractions with ambitious plans to welcome visitors from all corners of British Columbia, Canada and beyond. PacifiCan is here to support these organizations as they bring their memorable experiences to more visitors. These projects showcase our region's rich history and cultural diversity while strengthening our economy and creating good jobs here in our communities.

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"From majestic mountains to captivating coastlines, British Columbia has what tourists want. That's why we're helping B.C.'s tourism industry grow and thrive through the Tourism Growth Program. This important funding means that businesses and organizations can expand, create jobs and attract more tourists to the Lower Mainland. I look forward to seeing the difference it makes in the years to come!"

-The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Indigenous Tourism BC is thrilled with the opportunity to launch our innovative digital content project, supported by a $350,000 grant from the Tourism Growth Program. This funding will enhance our marketing efforts and equip Indigenous tourism operators with the essential tools needed to grow. Dedicated to authentically showcasing the diverse and vibrant cultures of Indigenous communities across B.C., our project anticipates a strong impact on promoting sustainable growth and cultural sharing within the tourism sector."

-Brenda Baptiste, Chair, Indigenous Tourism BC

"Bringing Indigenous perspectives to the foreground and upgrading the exhibit's presentation to modern standards will be the biggest upgrade to the museum since the St. Roch exhibit opened in 1974. This project will enhance the stories being told and the technology we are using to tell them."

-David Jordan, Executive Director of the Vancouver Maritime Museum

"The Tourism Growth Program is exciting because it allows organization's like VIFF to develop new strategies, take risks, and pursue sustainable growth. PacifiCan's support is not only deeply impactful for our festival but is an important act of recognition by the federal government that the arts and culture sector can be a powerful contributor to economic expansion and tourism. This fund will transform VIFF into a true destination event by adding a multidisciplinary layer to the festival which incorporates film, music, live performances and creative technology."

-Kyle Fostner, Executive Director of the Vancouver International Film Festival

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

The Tourism Growth Program is a key component of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

tourism industry. Through this $108 million national program, the Government of Canada is investing $14 million in British Columbia to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make Canada a destination of choice.

national program, the Government of is investing in to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make a destination of choice. In B.C., tourism employs over 84,000 people. Over 16,650 tourism businesses operate in B.C.

In 2021, the B.C. tourism industry generated $13.5 billion in revenue.

Associated Links:

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on X and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Backgrounder: Lower Mainland attractions receive $1.6 million to create memorable cultural experiences and boost Indigenous tourism

Today, in celebration of World Tourism Day, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $1.6 million in funding through PacifiCan's Tourism Growth Program for seven Lower Mainland organizations. This funding will help create dynamic tourism experiences, from arts exhibitions and family-friendly festivals to historic sites that showcase the region's rich Indigenous history and knowledge.

The projects announced today are:

Fort Langley Community Improvement Society

$205,270

PacifiCan funding will support the transformation of Fort Langley's historic Community Hall into a vibrant cultural hub, offering artists a dedicated space for exhibitions, performances, and other events. This revitalization project will strengthen the local arts community, boost revenue for nearby businesses, and attract more visitors, enhancing Fort Langley's reputation as a top destination for arts and culture.

Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society

$250,000

PacifiCan funding will support the creation of a dynamic new event for the 2024 Vancouver International Film Festival, showcasing exclusive in-person experiences, interactive live events, art exhibitions, and performances by acclaimed filmmakers. By integrating film, music, and creative arts and technology, the festival will boost attendance from both local and international visitors.

Indigenous Tourism BC

$350,000

PacifiCan funding will enable Indigenous Tourism BC to provide Indigenous communities and businesses with capacity-building workshops and professional content development, producing engaging videos and photos for social media campaigns and websites. This will boost business growth by spreading the message near and far about the exceptional Indigenous tourism offerings in B.C., while celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Indigenous communities throughout our province.

Nectar Yoga Retreat

$201,000

PacifiCan funding will help Nectar Yoga on Bowen Island expand its health and wellness offerings by creating three hydrotherapy thermal healing circuits.This unique hot-cold therapy experience will enhance the retreat's appeal to both local and international visitors and support business growth in the shoulder seasons when visitor numbers are lower.

Tourism Burnaby

$129,500

PacifiCan funding will allow Tourism Burnaby's Halloween Festival to expand into a month-long marquee event, attracting local and out-of-town guests during the fall shoulder season, a period often less popular with visitors. Offering a variety of diverse experiences for families and cosplay enthusiasts, this expanded festival will drive tourism and support local businesses.

Vancouver Maritime Museum

$250,000

PacifiCan funding will enable the Vancouver Maritime Museum to revitalize the St. Roch exhibit for the first time since 1974, transforming it into an immersive and accessible experience that highlights Inuit perspectives and Indigenous navigation. This project involves the design, fabrication and installation of new multimedia elements, which will attract more visitors, deepen cultural engagement and stimulate economic growth.

Yes Cycle

$250,000

PacifiCan funding will support Yes Cycle's expansion to a third location near Stanley Park, increasing its bicycle and e-scooter inventory and advancing Vancouver's sustainable tourism strategy through eco-friendly transportation options. This project will create local jobs, boost tourism, and make exploring the city's attractions more efficient and accessible.

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts : Haley Hodgson, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Pacific Economic Development Agency (PacifiCan), [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, A/Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]