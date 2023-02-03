RONA, Lowe's, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber stores continue to serve Canadians and their home improvement projects, offer Lowe's private brands, provide compelling financing plans to customers, and honor warranties and gift cards

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - RONA inc. today announced that it has re-established itself as an independent company following its acquisition by Sycamore Partners from Lowe's Companies, Inc. RONA is a leading Canadian home improvement retailer that has served communities across the country for over 80 years since its founding in Québec in 1939. The company's head office will remain in Boucherville, on the South Shore of Montréal.

RONA inc. will continue to operate and service a network of approximately 450 corporate and affiliated dealer stores across Canada under its RONA, Lowe's, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. All Lowe's stores in Canada remain open and will continue to offer the right home improvement products, with great service and value, to Canadians in their communities across the country. Over time, Lowe's stores in Canada will be converted to the RONA banner in a seamless manner for both DIY customers and contractors. All RONA inc. banners will still offer Lowe's private brands, provide compelling financing plans to customers, and honour warranties and gift cards issued by Lowe's stores in Canada.

"The senior leadership team and I are very excited to begin this new chapter in the history of RONA, a brand that is valued by DIYers and contractors across the country," added Tony Cioffi, President of RONA inc. "This milestone is positive for all our stakeholders, including our employees, affiliated dealers, vendors, customers, and the communities where we operate. We look forward to a bright future and believe this will be a unique opportunity for our 26,000 employees to promote the RONA name and increase the visibility of this strong brand among consumers."

RONA inc. will maintain a strong commitment to its RONA affiliated dealer network and to its Canadian- and Quebec-based vendors, including through its ongoing involvement with the "Well Made Here" initiative, intended to encourage the purchase of domestically manufactured quality products.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers and is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 450 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA, Lowe's, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 26,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company was awarded the Stratégie de développement durable Mercure in 2022 and is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

