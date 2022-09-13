LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ donates $300,000 in support of Women's Shelters Canada

Dedicated funding will provide support for women experiencing intimate partner violence, something 44 per cent of women experience within their lifetimei

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ program announces a $300,000 donation to Women's Shelters Canada as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to advancing women's health equity. These funds are helping to fill an unmet need at a time when supports are desperately needed.

Historically, domestic violence increases at a time of economic uncertainty, and currently, Canadians are facing the highest cost of living since the 1980s. With the pandemic already exacerbating inequities for women's health – it is the perfect storm.

Since 2009, Women's Shelters Canada has become a national, collaborative voice for change on the issue of violence against women, providing support to over 600 violence against women shelters and transition houses across the country. The grants program will allow these shelters and transition houses to apply for funds that can be used for a variety of needs including operational costs, programming, and even renovations that can increase the capacity of homes.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have seen a significant increase in needs from women's shelters and other crisis-related services across the country," says Lise Martin, Executive Director, Women's Shelters Canada. "This grant program will help address these needs, notably capital investments, in addition to providing support for a sector that remains underfunded, with significant fundraising challenges still in existence due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

A concerning 44 per cent of women have reported experiencing some form of psychological, physical, or sexual violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.ii This means most Canadians likely know a woman affected by domestic violence, but who may be afraid to speak out.

"Advancing women's health equity is an incredibly important issue, and something we are dedicated to supporting and raising awareness around," says Paulette Minard, Director, Community Investment, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We know that women are more susceptible to gender-based violence and while the grant program is not a solution to the complex issue of domestic violence, it is an important first step in supporting women and families across Canada, and our help is needed now more than ever."

In addition to the $300,000 donation, the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug MartTM fall fundraising campaign, Giving Shelter, returns for its third consecutive year. The program runs from September 10 to October 14 and funds generously donated by customers go directly to women's shelters in their community.

Specifically, customers can donate by purchasing and personalizing the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug MartTM icons, which are prominently displayed on the campaign tree in all participating stores. Customers can support women in their community by purchasing a "leaf" for a toonie, a "butterfly" for $5, an "apple" for $10, or a "bird" for $50, with 100 per cent of funds staying in the community where they are raised. Donations can also be made online at shoppersdrugmart.ca/givingshelter.

About Women's Shelter Canada

Women's Shelters Canada brings together 16 provincial and territorial shelter organizations and supports the over 600 shelters across the country for women and children fleeing violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, you can find your nearest women's shelter and its crisis line on www.sheltersafe.ca.

About LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug MartTM

Shoppers Drug Mart is committed to putting women's health first through the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ program, celebrating its 11th anniversary this year. Every woman has a right to the care and support she needs to be healthy and safe, but many face challenges that are tough to overcome alone. That's why the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ program raises funds to help support women's health, women's mental health and women's shelters focusing on local needs and organizations. Since 2011, the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ program has supported on average more than 450 women's charities annually across Canada, thanks to the unwavering support of Canadians from coast to coast.

About Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an e-commerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

For further information: Kaitlin Geiger-Bardswich, Communications and Development Manager, Women's Shelters Canada, [email protected]; Mark Boudreau, Director, Corporate Affairs, Loblaw Companies Limited, 902-802-8687 | [email protected]