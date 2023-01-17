MONTRÉAL, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), Louis Morisset, has announced that he will not be seeking a third term and will therefore be leaving the AMF when his current term ends on July 1, 2023.

Until then, Louis Morisset will continue to bring his usual conviction and determination to the role of AMF President and CEO, before giving some thought to his professional future.

A public servant since 2006, Louis Morisset has had a significant hand in developing the current regulatory framework for the Québec financial sector. Mr. Morisset, who joined the AMF as Superintendent, Securities Markets, was appointed to the position of AMF President and CEO by the Government of Québec for an initial five-year term in 2013 and then reappointed for a second term in 2018.

"I believe that we have made enormous strides since 2013 and our great organization now occupies a very important place within the Québec financial ecosystem. I have given the best of myself throughout my years at the helm of the AMF and am very satisfied and proud of what we have accomplished together," Louis Morisset said, adding: "After much thought, it is time for me to consider letting someone else lead the AMF to new heights."

Québec Finance Minister Eric Girard commended Mr. Morisset on his work. "Mr. Morisset has made a major contribution to the Québec financial sector. For ten years, the AMF has benefited from his thoroughness and sense of public service. I wish to thank him for devoting himself to the task of making practices in the industry safer and more respectful and sustainable."

The chair of the AMF's board of directors, Robert Panet-Raymond, said: "I want to thank Louis for his commitment and the immense contribution he has made over the years. He will have a lasting impact on the AMF and, because of his leadership, will be leaving behind a regulator providing even greater added value for consumers and the industry and with unprecedented local, national and international reach. His vision and determination will also have resulted in the establishment of a solid executive team that will ensure the longevity of a heritage that he can be proud of."

Note that, under the Act respecting the governance of state-owned enterprises, the AMF President and CEO is appointed by the Government, on the recommendation of the AMF's board of directors, taking into account the expertise and experience profile approved by the board.

