LOTTO MAX Thrift Drop - Could Take You from Retro to Riches

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - You've heard of "dress for the job you want," but what about dressing for the dream you want? The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and LOTTO MAX are giving Ontarians the chance to do just that with a new limited-edition upcycled clothing collection that also includes a lottery bonus that can be used toward one year's worth of LOTTO MAX tickets.*

The LOTTO MAX Thrift Drop collection includes a limited number of handmade hoodies, jackets and shirts made entirely from thrifted textiles. International fashion designer, Kevin Leonel, known for his nostalgic, high-fashion pieces made from upcycled and reimagined sports memorabilia, created the LOTTO MAX-inspired unique thrifted collection.

"I'm a dreamer, myself. That's how I got to be here, doing what I love," said Kevin Leonel. "Numbers can be special for people. It's a way to connect with your dreams. My team and I really enjoyed assembling these pieces for LOTTO MAX knowing each number we sewed on could give someone the chance to go from retro to riches."

Each one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art features seven numbers sourced from thrifted textiles which could be used as the seven numbers players pick when they play LOTTO MAX.

The LOTTO MAX Thrift Drop collection goes on sale on July 22, 2024. Sign up on OLG.ca/ThriftDrop by July 21, 2024 to receive a link to the sale website as soon as it becomes available (quantities are limited).

"LOTTO MAX Thrift Drop combines fun with style, while maintaining OLG's commitment to give back to local communities," said Melissa Finley, Director, National Draw Based Games, OLG. "The last time LOTTO MAX dropped a clothing line, it sold out in 24 hours. We wanted to give more Ontarians the chance to not just look like a million bucks, but to experience the thrill of LOTTO MAX and have a chance to win millions, too."

The Thrift Drop Collection includes one-of-a kind garments in four styles:

Knitted Split Hoodie

Vintage Lace Jacket

Vintage Lace Shirt

Split T-Shirt

LOTTO MAX Thrift Drop was inspired by recent sustainable consumer shopping trends and an increased demand for second-hand and vintage items. When asked, almost half of Canadians said they had purchased second-hand in 2023 (Statista). Year-over-year interest in thrifting has also surged about 48% online, according to NextAtlas. When speaking to Gen Z specifically, 83% of Gen Z already hope or are willing to thrift second-hand items (Thred Up).

The collection took five months to create, sourcing approximately 700 different textiles and over 7,000 numbers from thrift sellers.

RETRO TO RICHES TO REINVESTMENT

All proceeds from the LOTTO MAX Thrift Drop collection will be donated to EcoEquitable, a registered charity based in Ottawa that is dedicated to reducing textile waste and empowering women through sewing skills development.

OLG chose to partner with EcoEquitable because of their commitment to thrifting and upcycling, and their mission to educate and employ self-identifying newcomer women to sew professionally. Their mission is reflective of OLG's core values of doing good for the people and communities of Ontario.

OLG reinvests 100 per cent of its profits, including profits from LOTTO MAX, back into local Ontario communities. As one of the largest non-tax revenue generators for the province, OLG delivered $2.4 billion back to Ontario last fiscal year, with the sale of lottery tickets making up almost half of that amount.

ABOUT LOTTO MAX

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $8 billion since 2009, including 106 jackpot wins and 879 MAXMILLIONS prizes. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

OLG promotes responsible gambling and is committed to helping players create and maintain smart play habits. PlaySmart, OLG's award-winning program, helps players enjoy games in a responsible way.

*Must be 18+ and Ontario resident to participate. Terms and conditions apply, see link for more details. Must opt in by July 21, 2024 to receive early access. Access does not guarantee the ability to purchase. Limited quantities available on a first come, first served basis. Limit of 1 clothing item per person. Each clothing item purchase is accompanied by a Lottery Bonus code ("Code") redeemable on OLG.ca for one $260 CAD lottery bonus credited to a Player Account (which is approximately equal to 1 Lotto Max ticket per week for 52 weeks). Use of Code and Lottery Bonus subject to separate terms found here. OLG.ca account required. Codes must be redeemed by December 31, 2024.

** No Purchase Necessary, Contest ends July 14. 18+, Ontario only, visit link for more details.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $59 billion for the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

