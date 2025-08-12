TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) players can now bet on live horse races across the province by accessing Woodbine Entertainment Group's (WEG) horse racing wagering product through OLG.ca and the OLG app.

"We are excited to offer access to this experience to our online players, providing another way for them to engage in the thrilling sport of horse racing," said Dave Pridmore, OLG's Chief Gaming Officer. "This collaboration represents an important step in our mandate of supporting the sport and a vibrant, competitive and sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario."

OLG is the first Canadian provincial lottery and gaming agency to provide access to a horse racing wagering product to its digital players. Through WEG's product — which is powered by HPIbet, Canada's leading online platform for betting on horse racing — players on OLG.ca and the OLG app can bet on live races around the world and at Ontario tracks, including The King's Plate, which is scheduled to take place at Woodbine Racetrack on Saturday, August 16.

WEG, in partnership with OLG, has developed a simple and user-friendly experience for horse racing fans. This new plug-and-play provides access via OLG.ca to WEG's horse racing product — and the same solution could potentially be used by other gaming operators in Ontario to offer racing to their own customers.

All horse racing bets placed on WEG's product through OLG.ca and the OLG app are made using pari-mutuel wagering — the only legal form of betting on horse racing in Canada. In this betting model, players bet into a shared pool and winners share the pot, making it a fair and exciting way to play that complies with Canadian laws.

"This launch brings the excitement of horse racing to even more people across the province in a convenient and modern way — enhancing the experience for bettors while driving new interest in our sport," said Michael Copeland, CEO, Woodbine Entertainment. "It's another step forward for the growth of horse racing in Ontario, and we're grateful to OLG for their continued support and willingness to collaborate and innovate alongside us."

Player health is a top priority for OLG. All players on OLG.ca and the OLG app have access to a wide variety of responsible gambling tools and supports, which help them make informed decisions when they play OLG games.

About Woodbine Entertainment

Woodbine Entertainment is the largest horse racing operator in Canada, with Thoroughbred horse racing at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, and Standardbred horse racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Milton. Woodbine Entertainment also owns and operates HPIbet, Canada's only betting platform dedicated to horse racing. Woodbine and Mohawk Park are host to several world-class racing events including The King's Plate, three Breeders' Cup Challenge Series races, and the Pepsi North America Cup. Run without share capital, Woodbine Entertainment has a mandate to financially invest all profit back into the horse racing industry and the 25,000 jobs it supports across Ontario.

About OLG

Celebrating 50 years of wins and giving back! OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $62 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

