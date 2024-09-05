LOTTO MAX DREAM BIG EVENT OFFERS PLAYERS MORE CHANCES TO WIN CASH PRIZES

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - On top of offering the largest jackpots in Canada, LOTTO MAX is about to give players the chance to win even more prizes with the LOTTO MAX Dream Big Event.

For every eligible* $5 Lotto Max play purchased from Sept. 5 to Oct. 21, 2024, players can earn 5 entries for chances to win 30 weekly prizes of $10,000 and the grand prize of $1 million.

Entries will go toward the weekly prize draw according to the date they are entered and will also have a chance to win the $1-million grand prize draw.

The LOTTO MAX Dream Big Event is available for players across Canada who have registered eligible online accounts with Atlantic Lottery, Loto-Québec, OLG**, WCLC or BCLC, respectively. Creating a new online account is easy and can be done anytime to participate.

For more information, and full contest Rules and Regulations visit: LottoMaxDreamBig.ca

Quick facts:

The LOTTO MAX Dream Big Event will run from Sept. 5 to Oct. 21, 2024 .

. Each eligible $5 spent on LOTTO MAX during the event period can earn 5 contest entries.

spent on LOTTO MAX during the event period can earn 5 contest entries. Entries earned from eligible online purchases are entered into the applicable weekly draw for the week in which they are purchased by the participant. ***

Entries earned from eligible retail purchases are entered into the draw for the week that they are input into the contest site by the participant.

Every entry is also entered into the draw for the $1 million grand prize draw.

* Contest requirements vary by eligible participant's resident province/territory. For full Contest Rules and Regulations visit LottoMaxDreamBig.ca. No Lotto Max Play Necessary.

**Eligible participants residing in Ontario must have an account on winnersedge.ca to participate and are not required to have an account on OLG.ca to participate.

***Eligible participants residing in Ontario can only participate in the LOTTO MAX Dream Big Event through the purchase of an eligible LOTTO MAX play at a participating OLG retailer in Ontario. Online purchases of LOTTO MAX tickets on OLG.ca are not eligible and will not result in any entries.

