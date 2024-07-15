Lorne Bridge Trail re-opens in Brantford

BRANTFORD, ON, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The City of Brantford officially re-opened the newly upgraded section of the Lorne Bridge Trail, which is a part of the SC Johnson Trail in Brantford.

Through an investment of up to $450,000, the federal government contributed to improvements that included realigning approximately one kilometre of the trail under the Lorne Bridge adjacent to the Grand River and away from the embankment. The upgraded portion of the trail will be easier for cyclists and pedestrians to use by redirecting them from the steep slope. The project also included planting new trees and shrubs and installing new benches.

As a heavily used trail in Brantford, this project will help keep residents safe while allowing them to get around faster.

Quotes

"The Lorne Bridge connects the downtown core of Brantford to the West Brant neighbourhood, making it an essential way to get around for many residents. This project to realign the multi-use trail connecting to this bridge will make for a smoother, safer, and better experience for everyone who uses it."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am extremely pleased to see the D'Aubigny Creek and Lorne Bridge trails reopen to provide more opportunities for residents and visitors to stay active and enjoy the beauty of Brantford. The City is very grateful for the funding support received by Infrastructure Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure to help improve the safety and accessibly of these beloved trails."

His Worship Kevin Davis, Mayor of the City of Brantford

Quick Facts

The federal government invested up to $450,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Brantford contributed up to $300,000 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of contributed up to . Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream, the Government of Canada is allocating up to $161,460 and the Government of Ontario is allocating up to $40,365 to support the restoration of the D'Aubigny Creek Trail

Infrastructure Program's COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream, the Government of is allocating up to and the Government of is allocating up to to support the restoration of the D'Aubigny Creek Trail Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Sharon Sayles, Communications Specialist, City of Brantford, 519-759-4150 ext. 5218, [email protected]