Loopstra Nixon Welcomes New Partner Maurice Fleming

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Loopstra Nixon LLP announced that, effective June 1, 2023, Maurice Fleming, a leading corporate and commercial banking/financial services and insolvency/restructuring lawyer, has joined the firm as a partner.

Maurice is a Lexpert ranked lawyer who brings over 30 years' experience in all aspects of commercial banking and lending, including senior debt or asset-based lending financing in syndicated or club credit agreements, mezzanine financing, and other forms of leveraged debt and equity transactions in favour of secured creditors and lienholders in multiple jurisdictions. He has experience with both 'in or out of court' restructuring for distressed commercial or non-profit entities. Maurice advises creditors on their distressed recovery strategies, and in debtor in possession (or 'DIP') lending, as part of court supervised solicitation and investment proposals in domestic and multi-jurisdictional matters. He is also able to assist debtors in those situations. Maurice also has experience as lead legal counsel in guiding complex distressed mergers and acquisitions for creditors, private equity, or court appointed officers, as required.

Maurice brings his deep relationships within many of Canada's largest financial institutions where he brings his expertise to some of their most complex assignments. "The addition of Maurice to our corporate, financial services, and insolvency/restructuring practices is a win for our firm and its clients. His decades of experience across complex multijurisdictional financing and restructuring transactions are transformative additional components to our entire team." said Graham Phoenix, head of LN's insolvency/restructuring practice.

Mr. Fleming expressed excitement for the move, "… I have found a collaborative and entrepreneurial legal services platform with a growth-oriented culture and cross-border expertise and bench strength. In making my next step, Loopstra checked all of the boxes, for me. This is great news for myself and my clients. I am looking forward to collaborating with my new partners and contributing to our shared ambitions." Despite its mid-sized headcount, Loopstra Nixon has a highly active cross-border practice and maintains deep relationships with clients and law firms throughout the United States. "This is a great marriage" said David Murray, Senior Corporate Partner at Phillips Lytle LLP in New York. "We've been working with Maurice Fleming and Loopstra Nixon LLP on a number of matters over many years and it's great to see them come together."

Maurice will join a newly launched and fast-growing downtown financial district office for the GTA/Etobicoke firm.

