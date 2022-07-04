Loopstra Nixon Welcomes Chris Moon

Loopstra Nixon LLP is pleased to welcome Chris Moon to its Corporate and Commercial and Wealth Management Groups as Senior Counsel.

TORONTO, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Chris brings Loopstra Nixon his years of experience representing entrepreneurial and independent businesses in the West GTA, as he transitions into the next phase of his practise. He will be taking an ongoing advisory role at Loopstra Nixon to introduce his long-time corporate clients to the full-service capabilities of Loopstra Nixon.

He will also be continuing his estates, trusts, and estate and tax planning practice on a reduced basis with the firm's Wealth Management Group.

Chris is known for his creative and effective legal solutions on business and personal planning matters. Loopstra Nixon partner Sandy Nixon says, "we welcome the opportunity for Loopstra Nixon to leverage Chris' expertise and client base in a way that's beneficial for all parties".

Speaking of his move to Loopstra Nixon, Chris states "I am very pleased to be able to deliver my corporate clients the resources and expertise of this dynamic law firm. I look forward to personally introducing each of my clients to the firm over the next several months."

About Loopstra Nixon LLP

We are a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. Learn more at www.loopstranixon.com.

