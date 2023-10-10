Loopstra Nixon Recognized as the First Canadian-Headquartered Law Firm to Achieve Midsize Mansfield Certification

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Loopstra Nixon LLP is proud to announce that our firm has achieved Mansfield Certification in the mid-sized firm category for 2022/23. We are the first and only mid-sized Canadian-headquartered law firm to achieve this recognition highlighting our active commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The Mansfield initiative aims to increase and sustain diversity in law firm leadership by expanding the candidate pool for such opportunities. Mansfield Certification, awarded by Diversity Lab, measures the structural changes and steps we have taken over the past year to ensure that paths to leadership – including lateral hiring, client pitch teams, promotions, appointments, and more – are open and transparent to all qualified lawyers.

We've undergone this effort alongside top-tier firms from around the world and, just like them, our commitment is to widen leadership access for all qualified lawyers. "We are proud to be part of our cohort of over 70 midsize firms and congratulate them on their work to expand access and opportunities to diverse and historically underrepresented lawyers," said Reg Theriault, Co-Champion of the firm's EDI Committee.

The data-driven and behavioural science-based approach of Mansfield processes helps ensure that accountability, transparency, and knowledge sharing are embedded into our talent practices and that our leaders are representative of the diversity of our firm and its clients. In practice, this means that anytime our leaders are making decisions for appointments or elections to leadership roles, such as our Executive Committee or Practice Group Leaders, we consider a broad pipeline of talent.

We are proud that our active commitment to equity, diversity and inclusivity has been recognized by Diversity Lab. EDI Committee Co-Champion Bobbi-Ann Wallace said that the firm looks forward to "continuing our commitment to Mansfield as we undertake our second certification cycle and work with the next generation of Loopstra Nixon leaders in an inclusive, structured and intentional way to build a better, stronger LN."

About Loopstra Nixon

Loopstra Nixon is a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. Founded in 1973, Loopstra Nixon has grown to over 100 lawyers who possess unique and diverse skillsets. Celebrating 50 years in Etobicoke, where its head office is located, the firm operates offices in Downtown Toronto, Vaughan, Ottawa and Newmarket as well as US satellite offices in Buffalo and New York City.

