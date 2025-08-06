Labour Law team Joins Loopstra Nixon LLP

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Loopstra Nixon is pleased to announce that Matthew Vella, Caroline DeBruin and Michael Lee have joined the firm's Employment & Labour Group from Fillion Wakely LLP.

Previously at Partner at Loopstra Nixon, Vella returns to the firm after 6 years at Fillion's. His practice focuses on labour relations and employment litigation, with experience advising employers on union matters, workplace disputes, and strategic workforce planning. Of significance, this team brings robust experience in construction labour litigation, servicing a unique and highly complex area of our economy in the construction industry.

"It's an exciting time at Loopstra Nixon. I knew that the growth and entrepreneurial culture was the right place for me and my clients. Many of my clients have full-service needs that can't be met in a specialized boutique. I'm excited to return to the partnership at LN, where I know that my clients will be well serviced." Vella said.

Caroline DeBruin and Michael Lee bring experience across the full spectrum of workplace law, with particular strengths in labour, employment litigation, and advisory work. Both were drawn to the firm's collaborative culture, transparency around career development and full-service platform.

"It was clear from the start that LN is a place where people want you to succeed," said Lee. "As we grow our practices, we were looking for a platform that could grow with us and a team that values collaboration," added DeBruin. "There's a real sense of alignment here. We felt welcomed from day one, and we're excited to be part of a team that's building something meaningful."

The group joins a growing Employment & Labour practice co-led by Mark Fryer and Elliot Saccucci, which has more than doubled in size over the past two years. "Matt brings deep experience and trusted judgment on both day-to-day workplace issues and complex labour matters," said Fryer. "Caroline and Michael are strong additions with the right mindset - practical, responsive, and client-focused."

"In today's environment, employers need advice that is timely, strategic, and tailored to their workplace and industry," added Saccucci. "This team strengthens our ability to deliver best-in class service to our clients, and positions us to compete head-to-head with any firm in the city in L&E. This is an exciting day. "

Managing Partner Peter Saad noted the addition reflects the firm's broader vision. "We are building a platform that supports ambitious lawyers and delivers for clients across every stage of their business. We are proud to welcome this team and there is more to come."

For more information please contact Loopstra Nixon's Director of Marketing Michelle Bell at [email protected].