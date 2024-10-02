Loopstra Nixon Achieves Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus Status for 2023-2024

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - We are proud to announce that Loopstra Nixon has earned the Midsize Mansfield Certified Plus designation for the 2023–2024 cycle. Building on our 2023 achievement as the first Canadian-headquartered midsize firm to become Mansfield Certified, we are now the first to achieve the prestigious "Plus" status in this category.

This recognition from Diversity Lab underscores our commitment to Mansfield's core principles of fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity within our firm. Earning "Plus" status reflects the tangible progress we've made in building a diverse leadership pipeline and ensuring that our leadership appointments reflect meaningful representation. It affirms that our deliberate efforts are creating lasting impact, driving equitable opportunities for advancement across all levels of the firm.

As part of the 2023–2024 cohort, Loopstra Nixon continues to advance inclusive talent practices. "This milestone reflects our ongoing dedication to creating pathways for diverse talent to rise within our firm," said Reg Theriault, Champion of the firm's EDI Committee.

We are also proud to be recognized as a "Trendsetter"—firms that have achieved certification and remained committed for 2–4 years—among the 365+ global firms in the 2024–2025 cohort. "We look forward to building on this progress and further supporting diversity efforts at Loopstra Nixon," Theriault added. This year's record-breaking group underscores the legal profession's dedication to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we are proud to contribute to these initiatives.

Diversity Lab's approach, rooted in data-driven and behavioral science principles, reinforces transparency and accountability in leadership decisions. We remain committed to strengthening our leadership pipeline and advancing diversity for both our firm and the clients we serve.

