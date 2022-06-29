Loopstra Nixon LLP Makes its Mark on Bay Street

Firm Expands into the Financial District with New Office and the Addition of Litigation Partner, Jason Beitchman

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Loopstra Nixon LLP announced today the opening of its financial district office in the Richmond-Adelaide Centre in Downtown Toronto. The Western Toronto-based law firm has permanently relocated a team of lawyers to the downtown core as the firm continues its expansion. The group includes, Jason Beitchman (formerly of Rayman Beitchman LLP) who has joined the firm as a partner to lead its Commercial Litigation team downtown.

Loopstra Nixon LLP announced today the opening of its financial district office in the Richmond-Adelaide Centre in Downtown Toronto. (CNW Group/Loopstra Nixon LLP)

Bobbi-Ann Wallace (Co-Chair, Corporate/Commercial Law and Head of the Competition Practice), Graham Phoenix (Head of the Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Restructuring) and the firm's Managing Partner, Allan Ritchie, will also be based in the financial district office. Joining them are associates Adam Burt, Gordon Chan, Daniel Cohen, Clay Fernandes, Tamara Watson and Sarah White.

"We have grown from 16 to over 65 lawyers in the last decade without losing sight of our commitment to value, efficiency and mid-market excellence. In recent years we've increased our client following in the downtown core and recognized the need to bring our services closer to those clients," said Ritchie.

The firm's financial district office also includes hotelling facilities to accommodate a steady stream of lawyers working downtown on a non-permanent basis. Whether to encourage collaboration, facilitate client interaction or create flexibility in their day, the new office provides options for our lawyers (and our clients) that are critical in today's evolving professional services environment. "Our culture is one of progress. We share the ambition of our clients and, as their strategic partners, we are committed to ensuring that our talent pool and the expertise of our team keeps pace," says Phoenix.

Loopstra Nixon was founded 50 years ago by Charles Loopstra and Sandy Nixon, both of whom manage active practices to this day.

About Loopstra Nixon LLP

We are a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. Learn more at www.loopstranixon.com.

SOURCE Loopstra Nixon LLP

For further information: Contact Nikki McCourt, Content and Communications Specialist, [email protected], for more information.