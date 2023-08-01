Loopstra Nixon LLP Expands to Ottawa

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Loopstra Nixon LLP announced today, the opening of an office in Ottawa located in the heart of the city's business district.

The decision to establish a presence in Ottawa was driven by the firm's strategic vision and a growing demand for its services in the region. Well known corporate and estates lawyer Mike Segal will become the firm's first Partner in Ottawa.

"The firm's entrepreneurial culture fits well with my clients and I'm thrilled to be part of bringing its broad range of practices to the National Capital Region," said Mike Segal.

Segal is the Chair of the Business Law Section of the Ontario Bar Association and brings decades of experience and connections throughout the region.

"We could not ask for a better partner in Mike to launch this initiative. He shares our commitment to client service and is a well-respected member of our bar." said LN Managing Partner, Allan Ritchie.

Ottawa expansion has been a strategic objective for Loopstra Nixon for several years. The region's thriving technology and biotech sectors, coupled with numerous independent businesses, provide a fertile environment for the firm's mid-market focus.

The firm will continue to recruit lawyers in Ottawa across its core practice areas in the coming months.

The office is located within the former headquarters of Ottawa-based Shopify and provides a scalable platform that will serve the firm's growth ambitions for years to come.

For more information about Loopstra Nixon, visit www.LN.Law

About Loopstra Nixon

Loopstra Nixon is a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. Founded in 1973, Loopstra Nixon has grown to over 100 lawyers who posses unique and diverse skillsets. Celebrating 50 years in Etobicoke, where its head office is located, the firm operates offices in Downtown Toronto, Vaughan, Ottawa and Newmarket as well as US satellite offices in Buffalo and New York City.

