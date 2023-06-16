Loopstra Nixon LLP Celebrates 50 Years of Legal Excellence

Over the past five decades, Loopstra Nixon has evolved into a full-service law firm with a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. The firm's commitment to professionalism, integrity, and client service has been the foundation of its success.

Allan Ritchie, Managing Partner of Loopstra Nixon, expressed his gratitude and said, "Reaching this remarkable milestone of our 50th anniversary is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our talented team and the enduring trust and support of our clients. The ambition, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit of Chuck Loopstra and Sandy Nixon have set the foundation of who we are as a firm."

In recent years, Loopstra Nixon LLP has experienced substantial growth in numbers and geographic presence. In 2022 the firm announced that it was making its mark on Bay Street, opening an office in Toronto's financial district, followed in quick succession by two offices in York region, one of Canada's fastest-growing municipalities. Reaching 100+ lawyers in the coming weeks, Loopstra Nixon remains unapologetically mid-market, with a steadfast focus on serving its clients.

Alongside its commitment to legal excellence, Loopstra Nixon LLP has made a significant impact in the community through philanthropy and volunteer efforts. The firm strongly believes in giving back and supporting initiatives that positively impact the lives of others.

As Loopstra Nixon commemorates its 50th anniversary, it reflects on the past accomplishments and the strong relationships built with clients, colleagues, and the community. Sandy Nixon, Co-founding Partner, emphasized the importance of the firm's dedicated team, stating, "When I think about the past 50 years and the success we've achieved, I am reminded of the exceptional people who have been with us every step of the way. Our team - lawyers and staff - is our greatest advantage." With great enthusiasm, Loopstra Nixon looks to the future, continuing to adapt to the evolving legal landscape and confronting tomorrow's challenges with innovative and forward-thinking solutions. The firm takes pride in its humble beginnings and looks forward to a bright future ahead.

