TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today Loopstra Nixon LLP and event organizers Green Savoree Toronto, ULC announced that the firm will be recognized as Official Law Firm Partner of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.

As an event sponsor, Loopstra Nixon will enjoy high visibility brand placement throughout the event venue and on the 2.874-kilometre temporary circuit that will wind through Exhibition Place and along Lake Shore Boulevard in downtown Toronto.

Loopstra Nixon LLP Announces Partnership with Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Motorsports may seem like an unlikely fit for the conservative culture of most traditional law firms and Managing Partner Allan Ritchie wouldn't have it any other way. "We set out to identify a flagship partnership for 2024 that matched well with our culture and our mission. We looked at a lot of options and the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto was a clear winner."

"We're excited to partner with one of Canada's fastest growing law firms," said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. "We believe this is the beginning of a long and rewarding relationship."

Loopstra Nixon's Director of Marketing and Business Development, Elora Schatzker, described the draw of the event and motorsports more generally. "Indy Weekend is a quintessential Toronto tradition. It is a festival of excitement and showcases our beautiful city to visitors and viewers around the world."

"We see a lot of parallels between racing and our firm," she continued. "Success in motorsports requires a team of bold and brave professionals with phenomenal technical expertise and well-honed instincts. Teams must excel at both long-term strategy as well as split second tactical changes. These are the aspirational qualities our law firm strives for every day."

Although the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is the firm's most prominent motorsports sponsorship, Loopstra Nixon has also established multiple ties to the racing community over the course of the past year.

This past March, the firm invited championship-winning professional racecar driver Demi Chalkias to its head office for an event celebrating International Women's Day, where she spoke movingly about her experience challenging stereotypes and being a force for change.

Loopstra Nixon will also be the lead sponsor of GTA native, racer Kevin Poitras' car when he takes to the grid in the Radical Cup North America championship. "We are very excited to have Loopstra Nixon's team and their clients cheering on the number 73 Radical SR10 in the race. The partnership with the fast growing and innovative team at Loopstra Nixon is a great win for this series and we hope it is just the beginning!" said Robert Burgess, President of Radical Canada East.

Loopstra Nixon Partner and Chair of the firm's Equity Diversity and Inclusion committee, Bobbi-Ann Wallace, stated that, "Motorsports present a rare opportunity for people of all genders to compete at the highest levels of the sport. Our sponsorship aligns with our continued commitment to support the creation of opportunities at the firm for our diverse team."

Another Loopstra Nixon Partner, Michelle Mondorf (also a committed motorsports enthusiast) shared her excitement: "We're all incredibly excited about the value alignment with the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. Our lawyers are fast-moving, with precision and strategy. We are brave and deliberate and bold. We can't think of a better metaphor."

About Loopstra Nixon

Loopstra Nixon is a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. Founded in 1973, Loopstra Nixon has grown to over 100 lawyers who possess unique and diverse skillsets. In 2023, Loopstra Nixon celebrated its 50th anniversary. The firm operates offices in Downtown Toronto, Vaughan, Ottawa, Kingston and Newmarket as well as US satellite offices in Buffalo and New York City.

About Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto:

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place near Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Honda Fan Friday offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation. Since 2010, event fundraising has raised over $1 million for charity. As one of Ontario's largest annual sporting events with the first race held in 1986 first known as the Molson Indy, it has become a prestigious meeting place for some of the world's fastest race car drivers including past NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power as well as Canadian racing greats Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens and more. Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (March 8-10, 2024), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid (July 5-7, 2024) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 23-25, 2024).

For more information, visit hondaindy.com, 'like' its Facebook page @IndyToronto or follow the event on Twitter @HondaIndy and Instagram @HondaIndy using #indyTO.

