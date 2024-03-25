Loopstra Nixon LLP Announces Opening of New Office in Kingston Ontario

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Loopstra Nixon LLP is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office, in Kingston Ontario, on March 25, 2024. The office will be headed by Jenna Morley, former City Solicitor for the City of Kingston.

The Kingston expansion represents the continuation of the firm's strategic plan to grow its footprint to serve clients throughout the province and across the country. Together with the firm's Ottawa office, the new Kingston office helps to solidify Loopstra Nixon's presence in Eastern Ontario.

The expansion also reinforces the firm's reputation as a leading law firm advising Canadian landowners, developers and municipalities on municipal, land use planning and development law matters.

As the former City Solicitor and Director of Legal Services for the City of Kingston, Jenna brings deep knowledge and experience with a full range of land use planning and development matters, including Planning Act applications and approvals, development agreements, land acquisitions, and Ontario Land Tribunal appeals.

Jenna also draws on her prior private practice experience as a commercial leasing lawyer to advise commercial, retail, office and industrial landlords and tenants in a range of commercial leasing matters, including the negotiation of property-related agreements, such as property management, telecommunications, licence, and building services agreements.

"We are thrilled to bring Jenna on board – she's a respected municipal lawyer with a laudable career history and the skillset to provide top-tier advice to clients regarding municipal, land use planning and development law matters," says Quinto Annibale, Chair of the firm's Municipal, Land Use Planning and Development Law Group.

"I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Loopstra Nixon. Being part of the growth of such a respected law firm in my hometown is a dream come true, and I look forward to contributing to its success," says Jenna Morley.

"Kingston is a dynamic, growing city and we are excited to play a role in the region's bright future," says Loopstra Nixon LLP Managing Partner, Allan Ritchie.

About Loopstra Nixon

Loopstra Nixon is a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. Founded in 1973, Loopstra Nixon has grown to over 100 lawyers who possess unique and diverse skillsets. In 2023, Loopstra Nixon celebrated its 50th anniversary in Etobicoke, where its head office is located. The firm operates offices in Downtown Toronto, Vaughan, Ottawa, Kingston and Newmarket as well as US satellite offices in Buffalo and New York City.

