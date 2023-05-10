Loopstra Nixon is pleased to welcome new partners Aaron Platt and Daniel Steinburg to the firm.
May 10, 2023, 12:05 ET
TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Municipal, Land Use Planning and Development Law Team is pleased to expand its already multi faceted practice group with the addition of two new partners.
Aaron Platt has practiced in all areas of real estate with a focus on land use planning and real estate development law. In addition, his broad background in real estate law allows Aaron to provide his clients with comprehensive assistance in overcoming obstacles related to both planning, development and real estate issues. Aaron regularly appears before the Ontario Land Tribunal and Toronto Local Appeal Body for matters across the GTA and southern Ontario. Due to his background in transactional real estate law, Aaron is often asked to utilize his multi-faceted experience to develop creative strategies for achieving client objectives.
Daniel Steinberg provides advice to clients on a wide range of development-related issues. He has unique expertise in negotiating and implementing agreements to build communities across Ontario, regularly acting as legal counsel and cost sharing trustee to land developer groups in relation to community infrastructure cost sharing agreements.
"We've had one of the most highly regarded municipal & land use planning practices in the city for decades, however the addition of Daniel and Aaron to our already elite team, likely settles any debate about the number one destination for this type of work in the GTA.," said Allan Ritchie, Managing Partner.
Quinto Annibale, the head of the Municipal, Land Use Planning and Development Group, added, "we are thrilled to welcome Aaron and Daniel to our practice group. Their practice focus and expertise compliment our top-notch team nicely and they strengthen our ability to deliver outstanding service and exceptional results to our clients".
