Looking For New Ways To Give Thanks? Show Your Appreciation with SkipTheDishes Newest Gift Offering, Edible Arrangements!

Skip Expands Retail and Gift Offering Ahead of the Holiday Season in National Partnership with Edible Arrangements.

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's only homegrown food delivery network, is giving Canadians another reason to be thankful this holiday season with the continued expansion of their convenient gift and retail offerings across Canada!

Skip is excited to announce their national partnership with gifting authority, Edible®. Known for their signature fruit bouquets, chocolate dipped treats, flowers, balloons and more - this partnership will help Canadians celebrate special moments in the most convenient and affordable way.

Skip x Edible (CNW Group/SkipTheDishes)

To help Canadians show appreciation for their loved ones and give thanks to their customers, ahead of Thanksgiving, Skip will be offering $5 off any purchase from Edible®of $15 or more exclusively through the Skip app or website with code EASAVE5. Skip users can take advantage of this limited-time offer from October 2nd to October 8th, 2023, to send a unique gift cross-country, or pick up a last minute hosting gift ahead of their holiday celebration!

Skip continues to bring more value and convenience to Canadians, expanding beyond meals from your favourite local restaurants and groceries from Skip Express Lane, to growing retail offerings like flowers, pet supplies and now, Edible®.

"We are excited to be expanding our retail offering, with the national launch of Edible across the Skip network," says Rachel MacAdam, Vice President, Marketing at SkipTheDishes. " At Skip, we're committed to providing Canadians with convenience, great value and extensive choice - whether they need a last minute Thanksgiving gift, flowers for Mother's Day or dinner delivered in under 30 minutes! We're happy to be able to show our appreciation for our customers, and be there for them whenever they need Skip, no matter the occasion."

About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 50,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About Edible Arrangements

Edible® is the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates, and more. Since its founding in 1999, the company has grown to nearly 1,000 locations and is uniquely capable of reaching more than 80% of households within one hour for delivery. The brand has been recognized as an industry leader in Entrepreneur's annual "Franchise 500," "Fastest Growing Franchises,'' and "America's Top Global Franchises," as well as Inc.'s list of the fastest-growing privately held companies. For more information, visit edible.com.

For further information: SkipTheDishes: [email protected]