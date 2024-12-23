LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Throughout 2024, space enthusiasts witnessed many memorable events in Canada. Here are some highlights:

Health care at a distance

In February, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and Impact Canada announced the winner of the Deep Space Healthcare Challenge. Montreal-based MD Applications received a $500,000 grant to develop its EZResus application. This application, which is already helping save lives on Earth, has great potential for diagnosing and responding to medical emergencies in space.

Feeding astronauts on space missions

In March, the CSA announced the Canadian winner of the Deep Space Food Challenge. Vancouver-based Ecoation Innovative Solutions Inc. received $380,000 for its CANGrow indoor modular food production system, designed to work in both space and remote locations.

University students build their own nanosatellite

On March 21, three CubeSats designed and built by Canadian students were launched to the International Space Station. After four launches, the Canadian CubeSat Project is now complete and is succeeded by CUBICS, which provides an opportunity for university teams to design, test, launch and operate their own nanosatellites.

Discovery on Mars thanks to the Canadian APXS instrument

In early May, while exploring the rugged soil of Mars, the Curiosity rover crushed a rock, leading to a surprising discovery: pure sulfur crystals, something never seen before on the red planet! The nature of the crystals could be determined using the Canadian APXS instrument attached to the end of the robotic arm of the rover.

CSA hosts international events

Throughout the year, several major events took place at the John H. Chapman Space Centre (CSA headquarters). Notably, on May 21, the second workshop on the Artemis Accords took place. Over three days, representatives of the signatory countries discussed principles designed to guide civil space exploration activities to be safe, transparent, and sustainable. Also, in late October, some 80 representatives from space agencies and government entities worldwide gathered at the CSA for the 38th plenary of the Committee on Earth Observation Satellites (CEOS) to pool their expertise to maximize the benefits of satellite Earth observation (EO) initiatives.

Canadian experiments and instruments in the stratosphere

In June, as part of the STRATOS program, two stratospheric balloon campaigns took place, one in Canada (ICARUS 2024) and one in Sweden (TRANSAT 2024), which was also marked by the first transatlantic flight between these two countries.

Work on Canadarm3 for Gateway is progressing

In June, Canada announced the start of the design, construction and testing period for Canadarm3. These are the last steps before this sophisticated Canadian robotic system, built by MDA Space, is delivered to Gateway, which is the next major international initiative for human space exploration.

Water, a critical resource for space exploration

In July, the CSA announced the semi-finalists for the Aqualunar Challenge, which aims to develop new technologies to purify water on the Moon. These technologies, primarily used for space missions, could help advance current water purification processes on Earth.

Tests in microgravity in Longueuil

In July, the CSA and the National Research Council of Canada conducted a parabolic flight campaign in Longueuil. During these flights, several technologies were tested, including a flywheel for the Artemis II mission.

Forty years of Canadians in space

On October 5, Canada celebrated the 40th anniversary of Canadian astronauts in space! In 1984, Marc Garneau was the first Canadian to go to space (Mission STS-41G). Since that historic eight-day flight, nine CSA astronauts have participated in 17 space missions. Three others are currently preparing for a mission.

Canadian data to the rescue

The International Charter on Space and Major Disasters was activated 83 times this year. Satellite data from the RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM) and RADARSAT‑2 was provided to relief teams around the world to help them respond to disaster-affected areas.

New discoveries thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope

Canada has also excelled in astronomy with the Canadian instrument NIRISS, which helps study several types of celestial bodies on the Webb Telescope. Astronomers at the University of Montreal have discovered a potentially habitable exoplanet. In addition, through the CANUCS program, Canadian researchers were able to observe the first galaxy in active formation. This cosmic jewel was named Firefly Sparkle because 10 distinct star clusters glitter like fireflies.

Canadian astronauts in training

Our Canadian astronauts had a busy year as they proudly represented Canada on the international stage and contributed to the development of future space missions. Joshua Kutryk is preparing for a six-month stay on the International Space Station while Jeremy Hansen and Jenni Gibbons train for a trip around the Moon during Artemis II. In addition to supporting space missions in a variety of ways, David Saint-Jacques has also been helping define Canada's participation in Moon exploration.

