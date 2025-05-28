ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The United Church of Canada was formed on June 10, 1925, through an Act of Canadian Parliament. On June 8 at 7 p.m. NL, a worship service in the historic Gower Street United Church in St. John's, NL, will commemorate that moment 100 years ago. The Centennial theme is Deep, Bold, Daring.

"As The United Church of Canada prepares to commemorate its centennial, it is not just looking back at 100 years of faith and justice in Canada, but using the occasion to look forward to the next 100," says Rev. Michael Blair, General Secretary. "We're answering the call to renew the church for the next 100 years by highlighting the global and local work the church is doing, and who the church is becoming."

The service includes a mass choir from churches across Newfoundland and Labrador. Rev. Prof. Dr. Jerry Pillay, General Secretary of the World Council of Churches, will address the special in-person service, which will also be livestreamed nationally on The United Church of Canada's YouTube channel.

Other highlights of the weekend include:

Friday, June 6 at 9:30 a.m. – more than 50 leaders and members of the General Council Executive volunteering at Bridges to Hope, First United Church, 221 Park Ave., Mount Pearl , from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. , and Stella's Circle, 77 Charter Ave, St. John's , from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

at – more than 50 leaders and members of the General Council Executive volunteering at Bridges to Hope, First United Church, 221 Park Ave., , from , and Stella's Circle, 77 Charter Ave, , from Saturday, June 7 at 6 p.m. – Centennial celebration dinner for invited guests

at – Centennial celebration dinner for invited guests Sunday, June 8 at 10 a.m. – senior staff preaching at churches in and near St. John's .

The United Church of Canada brought together some Presbyterian, Methodist and Congregational congregations, along with the General Council of the Local Union Churches in a remarkable effort of collaboration and agreement. It inherited the Wesleyan tradition in Canada and is a member of the World Methodist Council.

The service at Gower Street UC honours Newfoundland's integral role in the history of The United Church of Canada – both as the historic home of Methodism in Canada, and because Newfoundland joined the United Church more than two decades before it joined the confederation of Canada.

REV. PROF. DR. JERRY PILLAY

As the general secretary of the World Council of Churches. Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay is the chief executive officer with final responsibility for the work of the Council and its staff, and speaks on its behalf. He began serving as general secretary on January 1, 2023. He is the ninth general secretary in the WCC's history since the fellowship of churches was founded in 1948. He was previously dean of the Faculty of Theology and Religion at the University of Pretoria. A member of the Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa, he is from South Africa.

SOURCE United Church of Canada

For a press pass for any of the activities, or to interview Rev. Pillay or Rev. Michael Blair, please contact: Lori-Ann Livingston (she/her), Press and public relations lead | Responsable, relations publiques et avec les médias, Office of the Moderator and General Secretary, The United Church of Canada | L'Église Unie du Canada, +1.437.703.2736, [email protected] | [email protected], Based in Kitchener, Ont.