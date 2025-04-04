Canada's path to net-zero: The United Church of Canada faithfully pursues emissions reduction goal by 2030

TORONTO, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - As Earth Month arrives, The United Church of Canada releases its third Sustainability Report, Deep Roots. Bold Action. Daring Decisions, highlighting the work it is doing to expose and respond to the climate crisis and to restore balance. The report shines a spotlight on the practical, spiritual, and activist efforts of communities of faith across the country to create impact in their own neighbourhoods and beyond.

Since 2018, 546 communities of faith have engaged with the Faithful Footprints program, delivered in partnership with Faith & the Common Good, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 5,303 metric tonnes CO2 in 168 United Church buildings – equivalent to annual energy use of 1,242 homes. The report also outlines efforts in three other areas: raising spirited voices, connecting with the Earth and responding to climate impacts with partners in the Global South.

"The single most effective thing we can do as a denomination is to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by getting off fossil fuels for heating and cooling our buildings," says The Right Rev. Dr. Carmen Lansdowne, Moderator of The United Church of Canada. "But to be inspired to do that, we need to know that it's the highest return on investment. This report both imparts that knowledge and inspires us to do even better – because now, more than ever, we need daring climate justice."

"It's good to take concrete steps towards [reducing our carbon footprint] because I think that a lot of people are feeling a kind of environmental despair," says Rev. Dave Holmes of the upgrades to St. Andrew's United Church in Lacombe, AB. "There is something going on in this church in a wider way — these are good initiatives, and there are good community connections on several levels now."

Other highlights from the report:

During Together for the Love of Creation Earth Week April 20-27, many of the communities across the country captured in this report will hold events to showcase their commitment to climate justice and to grow a movement to live with respect in creation.

BACKGROUND

The United Church of Canada was formed by an Act of Parliament in 1925, through a union of Methodist, Presbyterian, Congregational, and other Christian churches. It is one of the first ecumenical unions in the world to bring together major Christian denominations into one body. It is a church with a rich, progressive, and continuing history of welcoming all in the name of Christ. The national office is located in Toronto, the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and others.

The Moderator is the elected, presiding officer, spiritual leader, and public representative of the church. The Right Rev. Dr. Carmen Lansdowne, Kwisa'lakw, was elected as Moderator in July 2022. She is a member of the Heiltsuk First Nation. She was ordained in 2007 and has served the church locally, nationally, and with the World Council of Churches.

