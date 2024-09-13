Trailblazer Lois Wilson dies, age 97

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - With great sadness, The United Church of Canada announces the death of The Very Rev., The Honourable Dr. Lois M. Wilson, the denomination's 28th Moderator, and the first woman to fill the role. She faithfully served as Moderator from 1979 to 1982. Rev. Wilson died in hospital in Fredericton, NB, on Sept. 13, 2024. She was 97 years old.

Her faith drove her actions, and she remained involved in the work of the Church right to the end.

The Very Rev., The Honourable Dr. Lois M. Wilson on her 95th birthday. Photo credit: Michael Blair, General Secretary, The United Church of Canada (CNW Group/United Church of Canada)

"I hardly ever had an original idea myself, but I would always respond to what the community called me to do," she told CBC's Sean Foley on Ideas in February 2024. "None of them were my ideas. But I was able to respond to them because I saw that they were in continuity with what I understood as the purposes of God in the world."

Born in Winnipeg, MB, in 1927, Wilson's legacy is one of many firsts: the first woman president of the Canadian Council of Churches in 1976; elected the first woman Moderator of the United Church in 1980, paving the way for many progressive developments in the church; the first Canadian to serve as a president of the World Council of Churches, from 1983 to 1991. In 2000, she led Canada's first parliamentary delegation to North Korea to begin the process of establishing formal diplomatic relations.

For a decade from 1990 to 2000, she was the Chancellor of Lakehead University. She was appointed to the Senate in 1998, retiring in 2002.

As an author of 10 books, ranging in topic such as ethics, interpretations of biblical stories, and feminism, she was also a close friend of Canadian novelist, Margaret Laurence, appearing in public forums with her, and presiding at Laurence's funeral in 1986.

For her work in human rights, ecumenism, social justice and her contributions to the political and cultural landscape, Wilson received 14 honorary degrees, including one from the United States, and also the following honours and awards: the Queen's 25th Anniversary Medal (1977); The Pearson Peace Medal (1985); Officer of the Order of Canada (1984); Order of Ontario (1991); Companion of the Order of Canada (2003); Joseph Cardinal Bernardin Award for Christian Unity (2010), and the Heart and Vision Award (2011).

She is survived by four children, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were unavailable at the time of this release.

