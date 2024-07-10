VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Kerrisdale Community Centre will soon have a more energy efficient facility after a federal investment of more than $2.3 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The project will replace the current aging HVAC systems throughout the facility with low-carbon alternatives. This includes integrating heating and cooling systems and heat recovery measures across the aquatic centre, recreational spaces, and the youth and seniors' centres. These enhancements will increase the building's energy efficiency and significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to its long-term sustainability and ensuring it can continue to serve the community for decades to come.

The Green and Inclusive Buildings (GICB) program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution and, reducing costs, while supporting thousands of jobs.

Quotes

"For over 80 years, Kerrisdale Community Centre has been a cornerstone of Vancouver's westside community, supported by so many dedicated local volunteers. Investing in green upgrades will ensure its sustainability and vibrancy, and capacity to offer diverse programs and services for all ages – now, and for future generations."

The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As one of Vancouver's first community centres, Kerrisdale has been a beloved hub for over 80 years, creating countless cherished memories during its lifetime. Thanks to the support of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, we're forging a more sustainable and cost-effective future for this facility, ensuring it remains open and accessible for generations to come."

His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of City of Vancouver

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,382,800 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the City of Vancouver is contributing $595,700 .

is contributing . These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 48.3% and greenhouse gas emissions by 281 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029. Infrastructure Canada is currently reviewing next steps for the GICB program following this recent announcement.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. Infrastructure Canada is currently reviewing next steps for the GICB program following this recent announcement. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

