TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is pleased to announce that the Desjardins Group has pledged its 11th year of partnership to fund life-saving research, education and other programs to support people living with heart disease and stroke. For 2021/22, Desjardins was named as a presenting partner for the Jump Rope for Heart program in Ontario.

"For 40 years, Jump Rope for Heart has been a beloved part of the Canadian school tradition with millions of students involved in the program. Thanks to our long-standing partnership with the Desjardins Group and the support of generations of teachers, parents and donors, we can continue to teach children the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle as well as raise much-needed funds that will accelerate heart and stroke research and deliver educational programs," said Anne Guilfoyle, Director, Community Programs, Heart & Stroke.

"Our partnership with Heart & Stroke is an important one to Desjardins as it reflects our values to enrich the lives of young people and local communities," said Marilyn Horrick, Senior Vice President, Ontario Market, Desjardins. "We look forward to building on our 11-year partnership to further promote active lifestyles and building healthy habits among youth."

Studies have shown that 80% of premature heart disease and stroke can be prevented through an active, healthy lifestyle. Yet, only 39% of Canadian children (ages 5 to 11) complete at least one hour of vigorous or moderate exercise each day. When the pandemic began, the number of children staying physically active plummeted when public health restrictions were imposed, schools moved to in-person learning, and community sports and fitness programs were cancelled.

As the pandemic approaches its second year, parents and health care professionals are increasingly alarmed that children are spending more than the recommended time on-screens instead of being physically active.

"Now, more than ever, it's important to encourage children to stay physically active to cut their risks of developing heart disease and stroke later in life. To support families and teachers we are offering a virtual or in-person Jump Rope for Heart option so we can continue to teach children healthy habits at home or in school. We couldn't have offered these experiences for students without Desjardins' generous support," said Guilfoyle.

Jump Rope for Heart is Canada's leading children's health education fundraising program. Since 1981, Heart & Stroke has been partnering with schools to engage students on the importance of being physically active, eating well and learning other healthy habits. Students are invited to skip rope and invite people to make a donation in support of Heart & Stroke. To date, Jump Rope for Heart has raised more than $425 million to fund life-saving research that will help beat heart disease and stroke.



About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke leads the fight to beat heart disease and stroke. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to promote health, save lives and enhance recovery through research, prevention and public policy. heartandstroke.ca

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $390.6 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

