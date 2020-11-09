The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation launches a $200-million fundraising campaign to spur innovation in research, health care and teaching at the Children's

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Healthy kids are full of energy and curiosity. They push boundaries and test limits as a natural part of growing up. At the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation (The Children's Foundation), we recognize that things can get a little hairy sometimes! Such as when a child finger-paints on the wall, slathers on mom's make-up, or plays hide and seek (really well!) at bedtime. Yes, at times, kids can be little brats.

Unfortunately, good health eludes the newborns, children, and teens who turn to the Montreal Children's Hospital for expert care by its highly specialized medical teams. Fighting illness zaps children of their energy and mutes their enthusiasm for life. A sick child affects the entire family.

This is why the Children's Foundation is launching its 'Long Live Little Brats' campaign, its first major solo fundraiser in 28 years. The most ambitious pediatric campaign in Quebec's history aims to raise $200 million by 2026 to support innovation in pediatric research, care and teaching at the Children and at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre.

"I was talking to a pediatrician about the 'Long Live Little Brats' campaign and she was totally in agreement that healthy kids are rambunctious, curious and a little bratty," says Ms. Renée Vézina, President of the Children's Foundation. "The doctor knows the ones who are playing tag or teasing their sibling in the waiting room are generally not too sick. It is the ones sitting solemnly and listlessly in their parent's arms that she worries about. The goal of this campaign is to help sick children be little brats again. That is why I am proud to say, with affection, long live little brats!"

Since opening its doors 115 years ago as Quebec's first pediatric hospital, the Children's has been a hub of innovation. The doctors, researchers, and medical teams continually push the boundaries of knowledge, developing new treatments and new approaches to care. Their goal - to see the sickest children live their best lives, whether they live in Montreal, Gatineau, or le Grand Nord.

"Healthcare is constantly advancing. The Children's team is devoted to providing cutting-edge clinical care, and its researchers relentlessly search for the cures of tomorrow. But there's more work to do," says Ms. Katrin Nakashima, Chair of the Board of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation Board. "This campaign will ensure the Children's continues to set the standard for patient and family-centred care, continues to find novel ways to heal the most complex conditions and continues to train the next generation of pediatric specialists. We want every child to grow up to be a healthy adult."

Our stellar 41-member volunteer Campaign Cabinet is a who's who of the Quebec business community and major philanthropists. It is led by the Honourable L. Yves Fortier, PC, CC, OQ, QC as honorary president; and co-presidents Jean-Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Operating Officer, Fiera Capital; Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board Transcontinental Inc.; Jean Raby, Chief Executive Officer, Natixis Investment Managers; Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Investments in Québec and Stewardship Investing, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec; Jonathan Wener, Chairman, Canderel; and Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. Together, we are reaching out to corporations, small businesses and individuals to attain our goal.

