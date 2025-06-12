MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC, a leading North American marine and logistics services provider, proudly announces the certification of three additional terminals—Cleveland Bulk, Cleveland Breakbulk and MtlLINK in Montreal—under the Green Marine environmental program. This milestone brings LOGISTEC's total to 30 certified terminals, setting a new industry benchmark for environmental leadership and sustainable operations.

Marie-Andrée Giguère, Environmental Program Manager, LOGISTEC, David Bolduc, President and CEO, Green Marine, Katia Reyburn, Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, LOGISTEC (CNW Group/Logistec Marine Services ULC)

"Reaching 30 certified terminals, including our remote location in the Canadian Arctic, is a culmination of the hard work and shared vision of our entire organization," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC and Green Marine board member. "Together, in collaboration with our port partners, we will pursue our goal of certifying all our terminals across our North American network, reducing our carbon footprint and leading for a sustainable future in the marine industry."

Green Marine is an environmental certification program requiring participants to continually improve their performance through rigorous, independently verified criteria. The organization is also creating a network of marine partners worldwide, driving innovation across borders. LOGISTEC's ongoing commitment to this program and international vision highlights its deep-rooted focus on continuous improvement.

LOGISTEC recently released its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing its progress and future goals to drive positive change across its operations. The report highlights achievements in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing community engagement, and fostering a culture of safety and innovation. Read the full report here.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services, as well as logistics solutions, to marine and industrial companies across its North American network of 62 ports and 85 terminals. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services in the Arctic and marine agency services for shipowners and operators.

SOURCE Logistec Marine Services ULC

For further information: Katia Reyburn, Senior Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, LOGISTEC, [email protected]