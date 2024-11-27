LOGISTEC Wins Prestigious International Bulk Journal's 2024 "People Development Award"

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC, a leading North American marine services provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded The People Development Award at the 2024 International Bulk Journal (IBJ) Awards ceremony held in Antwerp, Belgium. This recognizes LOGISTEC's dedication to excellence in developing a comprehensive, scalable, and effective training program that has significantly improved safety performance and employee development across their network of 91 terminals and 62 ports.

"LOGISTEC is honored to be recognized by IBJ for our commitment to developing our people," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "We believe in investing in our workforce, enhancing specialized skills and focusing on safe operations to contribute to our business success. This award reinforces LOGISTEC's position as a forward-thinking organization that prioritizes the growth and development of our people working every day at our ports and terminals."

During the ceremony, George Di Sante, LOGISTEC's Vice-President, Bulk Market Development, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC, shared his appreciation of Mr. Di Sante's loyalty to the company: "George has been an integral part of LOGISTEC for over 25 years, and has always embodied our values with pride. Throughout his career, he has taken time to mentor our people, sharing his remarkable industry knowledge. George was instrumental in reaching new heights in the bulk market and securing important projects with our customers and key supply chain partners."

The IBJ Awards, now in their 41st year, are widely regarded as a salute to excellence in the marine bulk industry, honoring exceptional achievements and innovations of world leading companies in various categories. IBJ is a leading-edge source of information focusing on all aspects of moving bulk cargo around the world.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 62 ports and 91 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

SOURCE Logistec Marine Services ULC

For further information: Katia Reyburn, Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, LOGISTEC, [email protected]