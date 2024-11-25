MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC's Water Infrastructure Solutions Division, a leader in the trenchless technology and water infrastructure industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Maginn as President of its Water Infrastructure Solutions division. Maginn, a seasoned executive with a proven track record in scaling businesses and driving growth, joins the Water Infrastructure Division from his previous role as President of North Point Roofing.

Patrick Maginn brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having led, built, and scaled significant realizable value within both private and private equity-backed portfolio companies. His expertise includes extensive M&A activity and substantial organic growth throughout his career.

His career highlights include building the largest privately held trenchless company in the U.S. as Chief Operating Officer, where he expertly managed both service and manufacturing operations. He also brings extensive experience from his roles as General Manager and Operations Manager in the Southeast Region, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the industry.

Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC, commented on the appointment: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Patrick Maginn to our team. His exceptional leadership skills, honed at West Point and sharpened through both battlefield and boardroom experiences, make him the ideal candidate to lead our Water Infrastructure Solutions division. Patrick's proven ability to build effective teams, drive productivity gains, and increase profits in various national markets aligns perfectly with our unique growth strategy."

Maginn's approach focuses on establishing a strong culture, building high-performing teams, communicating clear goals, maintaining a customer focus, and fostering a winning attitude.

"I am excited to join LOGISTEC and lead the Water Infrastructure Solutions division, working alongside the talented teams at NIEDNER and Fer-Pal," said Patrick Maginn. "My goal is to leverage my experience in risk management, execution, and accountability to drive growth and innovation in the water infrastructure sector. I look forward to working with the talented team at ALTRA to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

Maginn holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from the United States Military Academy and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Missouri S&T. His military background includes service in Operation Iraqi Freedom 1, where he earned the Bronze Star with the 4th ID.

About LOGISTEC's Water Infrastructure Solutions Division

The Water Infrastructure Division, a member of the LOGISTEC family, has been a leading provider of water solutions for over 40 years. The Company delivers creative and customized solutions for water main renewals and flexible fluid transport, to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. Its water main renewal technology has been installed in over 350 North American cities, covering more than 2,500 km. For more information, visit altragroup.com.

