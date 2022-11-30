OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting April 1, 2023, local 10-digit dialing will be introduced in Newfoundland & Labrador (709 area code), northern Ontario (807 area code) and the three exchanges of Yellowknife (including Dettah), Behchokǫ̀, and Whatì (867 area code). Residents will need to dial 10 digits – the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number – for all local calls. The introduction of 10-digit dialing is the result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

The Telecommunications Alliance, a group of major Canadian communications companies, is leading a public awareness campaign to inform residents and businesses across these regions about local 10-digit dialing.

"Local 10-digit dialing is new to Newfoundland & Labrador, northern Ontario and the three exchanges of Yellowknife (including Dettah), Behchokǫ̀, and Whatì. It is important that residents and businesses in these regions reprogram their communications equipment to include their area code starting April 1, 2023. The goal of our communications efforts is to ensure that everyone is informed and prepared ahead of time."

- Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator

Between April 1, 2023 and May 31, 2023, local calls that are dialed using only 7 digits will receive a recorded announcement reminding callers to dial local calls using 10 digits. Starting May 31, 2023, local calls dialed without the area code will not be connected.

How to prepare for 10-digit dialing

Residents and businesses need to add their area code to programmed numbers in all of their communications devices and equipment (including phones, auto dialers, computers and lifeline equipment) and verify that their alarm systems are compatible with local 10-digit dialing. Companies that use numerous communications systems and devices should also take the necessary steps to update their equipment. All adjustments need to be completed before May 31, 2023. Additional information is available on the Telecommunications Alliance website at dial10.ca.

