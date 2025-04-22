TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Starting April 26, an additional area code will be introduced in the region currently served by area codes 416 ,437 and 647 in Ontario. The introduction of this new area code is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers, ensuring residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand well into the future.

The new area code will be introduced gradually starting on April 26, 2025. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code 942. Numbers with the existing area codes may still be assigned to customers until the supply is exhausted.

Important information

Existing numbers keep the same area code

Local calling areas remain the same

All local calls require 10 digits (area code + local number)

Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611,911 and 988 will still be dialed using only three digits

Businesses using communications systems that restrict long distance calling will need to add 942 as a local area code

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada's major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca.

