VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting May 24, 2025, an additional area code will be introduced in British Columbia currently served by area codes 236,250,604,672 and 778. The introduction of the new 257 area code is the result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and is intended to meet the growing demand for new telephone numbers.

"The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers," said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator. "The new 257 area code will be added to the current area codes already in use and will cover the same geographic area."

The new area code will be introduced gradually starting on May 24, 2025. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code.

The introduction of a new area code in a region does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way local or long-distance calls are dialed. Special numbers such as 911 will not be affected and will still be dialed using only three digits.

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada's major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca.

SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance

For further information: Lucie Papineau Pugliese, [email protected], 514 236-3164