VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Starting May 24, an additional area code will be introduced in British Columbia currently served by area codes 236,250,604,672 and 778. The introduction of this new area code is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers, ensuring residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand well into the future.

The new area code will be introduced gradually starting on May 24, 2025. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code 257. Numbers with the current existing area codes may still be assigned to customers until the supply is exhausted.

Important information

Existing numbers keep the same area code

Local calling areas remain the same

All local calls require 10 digits (area code + local number)

Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611,911 and 988 will still be dialed using only three digits

Businesses using communications systems that restrict long distance calling will need to add 257 as a local area code

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada's major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca.

