FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting January 20, 2023, local 10-digit dialing will be introduced in New Brunswick. Residents will need to dial 10 digits – the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number – for all local calls. The introduction of 10-digit dialing is the result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and will pave the way for the addition of a new area code, 428, in April 2023, as the 506 area code reaches capacity.

The Telecommunications Alliance, a group of major Canadian communications companies, is leading a public awareness campaign to inform residents and businesses across New Brunswick about local 10-digit dialing and the new area code.

"10-digit local dialing is new to New Brunswick and impacts all residents and businesses. It is important that residents and businesses start reprogramming their communications equipment prior to January 20, 2023 in order to avoid any inconveniences that may be caused by the changes. The goal of our communications efforts is to ensure that everyone is prepared ahead of time," said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

How to prepare for 10-digit dialing

Start using 10 digit dialing now

Communications companies operating in New Brunswick are already able to support 10-digit dialing. In order to ensure a successful transition, we recommend that people start using 10 digits for all their local calls now. Starting January 20, 2023 all local calls will require 10-digits – the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number. As of this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may be intercepted by a network announcement before being connected. This recorded announcement may disrupt data transmission, so it's important to make the necessary dialing changes in advance of January 20, 2023.

Reprogram your equipment

All residents and businesses must add the 506 area code to programmed numbers in all of their communications devices and equipment including wireline and wireless phones, auto dialers, computers, alarm systems and lifeline equipment. They should also include their 10-digit phone numbers on stationary, cheques, advertising, and update their employee, client, supplier, and other databases before January 20, 2023. For more information is available on the Telecommunications Alliance website.

New area code

Starting on April 29, 2023, the area code 428 will be added in New Brunswick and will coexist with the current 506 area code. Residents and businesses with telephone numbers with the 506 area code will retain their numbers. Numbers with the new 428 area code will only be assigned when the existing inventory of 506 numbers is depleted.

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada's major communications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of 10-digit dialing and new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information, please visit dial10.ca.

SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance

For further information: Lucie Papineau Pugliese, [email protected], 514 236-3164