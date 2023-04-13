New area code 428 will be added starting on April 29

FREDERICTON, NB, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting April 15, 10-digit dialing for all local calls in New Brunswick becomes mandatory, which brings the three-month transition period to an end. Local calls dialed with seven digits will no longer be completed.

All phone numbers stored on communication devices must be programmed for 10-digit dialing.

Network message

Starting April 15, local calls dialed with seven digits will be interrupted by a network message asking the caller to hang up and redial using 10 digits – the area code and the seven digit number.

New area code

Starting on April 29, 2023, the area code 428 will be introduced in New Brunswick and will coexist with the current 506 area code. Residents and businesses with telephone numbers with the 506 area code will keep their numbers. Numbers with the new 428 area code will only be assigned when the existing inventory of 506 numbers is depleted.

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada's major communications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of 10-digit dialing and new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information, please visit dial10.ca.

