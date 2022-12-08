Loblaw to open four new Pharmacist-Led Health Clinics in Alberta

Shoppers Drug Mart holds grand opening in Brooks, December 9

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Following the success of Alberta's first pharmacist-led clinic in Lethbridge, Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX: L) ("Loblaw") announced today plans to open four additional locations in the coming weeks. The clinics will be located in traditionally underserviced areas of the province - Fort Saskatchewan, Brooks, Red Deer and Edson - and will offer a range of healthcare services to patients, including assessment and treatment of common ailments and injuries.

"Initial results from the Lethbridge clinic have far exceeded our expectations, with an average of more than 40 patient visits each day. There is an obvious need for these services," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "That's why we're opening four additional locations in Alberta, a province that truly recognizes the important role pharmacists play in the public healthcare system."

Through their expanded scope of practice, pharmacists in Alberta can assess patients and prescribe medications for minor illnesses and injuries, administer vaccines and other medications by injection, support chronic disease management and order and receive lab results.

"The issues plaguing the Canadian healthcare system are complex and require innovation and collaboration. We believe pharmacists can play a vital role in a collective solution," continued Leger. "Optimizing the role of the pharmacist unlocks the potential of tens of thousands of highly trained healthcare professionals across the country. And by making certain services available from a pharmacist or in a pharmacist clinic setting, we can help address some of the gaps that have emerged in primary healthcare systems, providing patients with more options and ultimately better outcomes."

By making healthcare more accessible, pharmacist-led health clinics are one way Loblaw fulfills its purpose: Helping Canadians live life well. The clinics are part of the company's national network of healthcare professionals and infrastructure, offering a range of in-store and virtual health services to millions of Canadians each week.

Shoppers Drug Mart is pleased to host Alberta Premier and MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat, Danielle Smith, at the grand opening event in Brooks on December 9th. Media are invited to attend and details for the event are as follows:

Event location: Shoppers Drug Mart 433 Cassils Road West, Unit B, Brooks AB

Event date: Friday, December 9

Event start time: 3pm

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, with a network of more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations in communities across the country. Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – supports the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion visits each year to the company's stores.

Led by Shoppers Drug Mart, the leading retail pharmacy in Canada and the number one provider of pharmacy products and services, Loblaw offers full-service pharmacies and professional care in more than 1,800 locations in 10 provinces and two territories, including in Shoppers Drug Mart, PharmaPrix, Loblaw pharmacy, DRUGStore Pharmacy and CENTRESante locations.

