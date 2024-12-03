BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Supply Chain function at Loblaw Companies Limited is proudly announcing an exciting partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) to further champion social equity and inspire the next generation of athletes. The $220,000 sponsorship underscores the function's commitment to supporting women, both in sport and in the community more broadly.

"We're a proud Canadian company, and like so many Canadians, we love our hockey – especially when it is helping to inspire women and young athletes all across the country," says Rob Wiebe, Chief Administrative Officer at Loblaw Companies Limited. "This partnership reflects our commitment inclusivity and representation, and to unlocking employment opportunities for women all across Canada."

This partnership between the PWHL and Loblaw's Supply Chain function aligns with the company's overall commitment to advancing social equity. The company has made significant strides in recent years, with women representing half of its corporate workforce, including 46% of management and 39% of executive roles. Loblaw was recently named a Top 100 employer by Media Corporation Inc., as well as Top Fleet Award for 2024 by Trucking HR Canada.

Loblaw Supply Chain is committed to building a more inclusive workforce by actively recruiting women across all areas of its operations, including warehouse operations, transportation, logistics, and management. To support women in their Supply Chain careers, the company provides mentorship programs, leadership training, and skills development opportunities. More than programs, Loblaw Supply Chain is dedicated to fostering a welcoming and supportive culture where women feel respected and empowered to reach their full potential.

As part of this exciting partnership, Loblaw Supply Chain will have a strong presence at Ottawa's TD Place on December 3, during the highly anticipated Battle of Ontario between the Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge. Fans attending games throughout the season can expect to see in-arena activations while also learning more about how to grow their career with the Loblaw Supply Chain team.

