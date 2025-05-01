Loblaw Releases 2024 Live Life Well® Report, Underscoring Commitment to Canada's Prosperity

Highlights include progress in the company's commitments to fighting climate change and advancing social equity

BRAMPTON, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited's (TSX: L) ("Loblaw") success as a proud Canadian company is directly linked to the success and prosperity of Canada as a whole. When our communities are strong, we are collectively more resilient, more successful, and more connected.

Today, Loblaw proudly shares its progress relative to these two important priorities, with the release of the 18th annual 2024 Live Life Well report.

From Loblaw's perspective, two of the many ways we contribute to the strength of the nation are by fighting climate change and advancing social equity. By reducing our carbon emissions and tackling food and plastic waste, we are helping to make Canadian communities healthier. By supporting the health and wellness of women and children, we are helping to make our communities stronger and more resilient.

"We have the greatest impact when we're able to help Canadian communities thrive," said Per Bank, President and CEO, Loblaw Companies Limited. "That can involve delivering value, supporting Canadians with their healthcare needs, doing our part in fighting climate change and advancing social equity, and more. When we see ways to make Canada stronger, we'll explore them, because we know we can have a big impact on the people and places we serve."

Key achievements for 2024 include:

Achieving Net-Zero:

Achieved a 16% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared to the 2020 baseline.

Invested more than $40 million to complete over 500 carbon reduction capital projects.

to complete over 500 carbon reduction capital projects. Approximately 32% of Scope 3 volume (by spend) came from suppliers with science-based targets.

Tackling Plastic Waste:

Achieved over 90% compliance relative to the in-scope Golden Design Rules for control brand and in-store plastic packaging, putting the company within reach of its 2025 goal to make all such packaging 100% recyclable or reusable.

Addressing Food Waste and Food Insecurity:

Diverted over 80,000 metric tonnes of potential food waste from landfill through food consistent donations and other food rescue initiatives.

Including donations of more than 50 million pounds of food to community-based food charities across Canada , in support of the Loblaw Feed More Families™ program.

Nurturing Future Generations:

Reached more than 997,000 children through the President's Choice Children's Charity, the nation's largest non-government provider of direct-to-school food nutrition programs. The Charity is on track to reach its goal to feed one million kids by the end of 2025.

Supporting Health Equity for Women:

The Shoppers Foundation for Women's HealthTM contributed more than $12.5 million in support of over 380 women's health organizations across Canada , with the goal of making care more equitable and accessible for all women in Canada .

Supporting Local Communities:

Raised and donated $212 million (including in-kind donations) to support research, charities and non-profits across Canada , including the Salvation Army, World Wildlife Fund Canada, and other disaster relief and humanitarian response efforts.

Representation:

Achieved 39.5% representation of women in executive roles and 46% in management roles.

Achieved 28% representation of visible minorities in executive roles and 34% in management roles.

Committed to new representation goals for 2028.

Fostering Culture and Inclusion:

Trained over 198,000 colleagues and employees on fundamental diversity, equity, and inclusion topics, with over 2 million training courses completed through virtual and/or in-person classes and self-paced learning.

To learn more about these initiatives and others like them, please visit loblaw.ca/responsibility and download a copy of the Loblaw Companies 2024 Live Life Well® Report.

Partner Quotes:

"Loblaw is a driving force behind real, measurable change. For four decades, their unwavering commitment to rescuing surplus food and reducing the environmental damage of food waste has helped us grow our impact year after year. Thanks to Loblaw, millions of pounds of good food are feeding people across Canada instead of ending up in landfills. We couldn't ask for a more dedicated, visionary partner in the fight against hunger and food waste." – Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest

"With over 2 million people visiting food banks this month, Food Banks Canada is immensely grateful for another year of support from our long-standing partnership with Loblaws. Thanks to their 2024 contributions, Loblaws stores donated over 8.1 million pounds, valued at approximately $29.11 million of surplus meat, bakery, dairy, produce and grocery products. We are thankful for Loblaw's continued commitment to this initiative, the ongoing need for quality, perishable and fresh food continues to grow and it is an essential component of the local food bank offering. We are also appreciative for Loblaw Companies Ltd., its employees and its shoppers that have helped food banks across Canada to feed more families through its biannual food drives resulting in over 6 million meals to families in need." – Kirstin Beardsley, CEO, Food Banks Canada

"Loop is tremendously honoured to be in partnership with Loblaw and local family farms since 2019. We are proud to work alongside stores and managers dedicated to supporting their communities, first through charities to serve people and then to farms for their animals, as they divert food waste away from landfills. On behalf of the farms from coast to coast, thank you for your support of local agriculture and for allowing us to connect with your teams at stores across the country!" – Jaime White, Founder, Loop Resource

"Loblaw Companies Limited is one of Canada's most influential corporate champions for advancing gender equity and addressing gender-based violence. When women, girls, and gender-diverse people thrive, everyone benefits—families, communities, businesses, and the economy. Loblaw's partnership enables us to invest in community-led programs that offer safe shelter, legal assistance, trauma counselling, and vital resources for survivors and their children. These investments are life-changing. They help individuals move out of violence and rebuild their lives with dignity and stability. Together, we're not just supporting survivors—we're helping to drive systemic change that will advance gender justice across the country." – Mitzie Hunter, President and CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation

"Holland Bloorview Foundation is grateful for our partnership with Loblaw. This relationship has extended beyond financial support of our hospital's anti-stigma work and our youth employment pathways programs which help give youth with disability jobs skills training, work experience and will help set them up for success into adulthood. Loblaw has become a partner providing meaningful work experiences for our youth, has hosted multiple sessions for their employees on disability inclusion and has gone above and beyond to volunteer and donate in kind. Their increased representation in advertising is also a testament to their commitment to reducing stigma. We are grateful for the opportunity to do this important work for kids and youth with disability together." – Sandra Hawken, President & CEO, Holland Bloorview Foundation

