TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - In April, food inflation continued to outpace CPI, with the weaker Canadian dollar over the winter months challenging purchasing power, and shelf prices reflecting the initial impact of tariffs on U.S. food products. However, last month the Government of Canada introduced a six-month reprieve on tariffs on certain U.S. imports used in Canadian food manufacturing and packaging, easing concerns about a broader impact of retaliatory tariffs on groceries. This policy, combined with recent stabilization in the Canadian dollar, has helped reduce the risk of a sharp or prolonged spike in food inflation.

View PDF Loblaw May food inflation report (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited - Public Relations)

Loblaw has issued its May Food Inflation report with context around what's impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited - Public Relations

For more information, contact [email protected]