Loblaw March Food Inflation report

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Inflation this past month was largely in line with the Bank of Canada's targeted range, with food inflation at 2.8% in February, mainly driven by increases in meat and produce prices. With a weaker Canadian dollar and ongoing tensions and tariffs with key trading partners, food prices remain under pressure.

Loblaw has issued its March Food Inflation report with context around what's impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

